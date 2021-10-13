Let's start with what thyroid is. It is an important gland found at the base of the neck that produces, stores and releases two important hormones - Triiodothyronine (T3) and Thyroxine (T4). This gland is known to carry out its functions with the help of iodine derived from food. This is why, what we eat plays an important role in risk of developing thyroid issues and managing them. For the unversed, thyroid disorder is a common problem among people from across the world that is caused due to over or under function of the gland. According to a report by the British Thyroid Foundation, "Thyroid disorders are very common and tend mainly to occur in women, although anybody - men, teenagers, children, and babies, too - can be affected. About one in 20 people has some kind of thyroid disorder, which may be temporary or permanent".





We bring you some common food options that you may add to your daily diet to to manage and heal thyroid-related disorder. Let's take a look.





Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends This Turmeric Drink To Manage Diabetes And Thyroid

Here're 7 Foods To Add To Your Thyroid Diet:

Eggs:

Eggs are considered to be a rich source of iodine, which according to nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora "is a trace mineral that plays a critical role in the formation of the primary thyroid hormone thyroxine".

Nuts:

According to health experts, nuts can be a good option to add to your thyroid diet. It is an excellent source of selenium that is known to contribute to the antioxidant defense in the thyroid.

Nuts are loaded with several essential nutrients

Dal:

A rich source of protein, pulses and legumes helps transport the thyroid hormone to all your tissues and thus helps your thyroid function effectively. Besides, several studies have shown that increased protein intake help increase the rate of metabolism, further managing thyroid.

Dahi:

According to Shilpa Arora, 20% of thyroid function depends on good gut ecology. This is why it is always advised to have homemade dahi or yogurt regularly to keep up good metabolism, further leading to healthy gut function.

Ghee And Butter:

Did you know fats help produce and regulate hormones? This is why Shilpa Arora suggests including ghee and butter in your diet to help control hormonal imbalance.

Ghee is known to be loaded with healthy fats

Chia Seeds:

A superfood that includes almost every essential nutrient chia seeds support thyroid function and other hormonal balance. It contains omega-3 fats that helps prevent inflammation and controls other functions including brain function.





Include these foods in your diet and make your diet a healthy and balanced one. But always remember, moderation is the key!

















Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.