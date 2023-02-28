Desserts are probably the first things we eliminate with planning a healthy diet, especially for weight loss. Cakes, ice creams, laddoo, barfi and other decadent delicacies load you up with excess calories, leading to weight gain. What if we say the situation is not the same any more?! As more and more people are shifting to a healthy diet regime, now dessert too finds a sweet spot in every dieter's menu. How, you ask? All you need to do is, make some smart moves and replace the unhealthy ingredients in the recipe with healthy ones. We found one such perfect dessert recipe to add to your weight loss diet. It's the oats banana muffin.





Also Read: Easy Dessert Recipe For Kids: This Mango And Blueberry Muffin Is Sure To Make Your Kids Happy

Oats For Weight Loss: How Oats Help Promote Weight Loss:

Low in calories:

Oats are relatively low in calories compared to maida, meaning, you can consume an adequate amount of oats for fewer calories. As per USDA data, a cup of cooked oats contains only about 154 calories.

High in fibre:

Oats are a good source of dietary fibre and take longer to digest. This means oats can help you feel fuller for a longer period of time.

Low in fat:

Oats are low in fat content, particularly saturated fat. For the unversed, saturated fat is known to contribute to weight gain.

Low glycemic index:

Oats have a low glycemic index, which helps prevent a significant spike in blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can lead to insulin resistance, which is again linked to weight gain.

Promote immunity:

Oats contain beta-glucan (a type of soluble fibre) that helps activate the infection-fighting blood cells in the body. This helps you stay nourished and active, which further helps you maintain weight.

Banana For Weight Loss: How Banana Helps Promote Weight Loss:

Low in calories:

One medium-sized banana contains 105 calories, as per USDA data. This makes bananas a great snack option when you are trying to lose weight.

High in fibre:

Banana is a good source of dietary fibre, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating. This can help you to eat less and reduce your overall calorie intake.

Rich in nutrients:

Banana is packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. These nutrients can help support overall health and well-being, while you are on a weight loss diet.

Natural sweetness:

Banana is naturally sweet, making it a great alternative to sugary snacks or desserts. It can also help satisfy your sweet tooth, without adding too many calories to your diet.

Boost metabolism:

Bananas contain resistant starch, which can help to boost your metabolism and increase fat burning. This can help you to lose weight more quickly and efficiently.





Also Read: Cupcakes Vs Muffins: 5 Key Differences That Set These Baked Goods Apart

How To Make Oats Banana Muffin For Weight Loss:

Here, we bring you a healthy muffin recipe that includes oats, banana and no maida or oil in it. Sounds perfect? All you need to do is, mix oats flour, eggs, banana, milk and vanilla essence together. You can also add some dry fruits and nuts for added crunch and texture.





Then, transfer the batter to muffin moulds and bake in the oven for just 20 minutes. That's it. And remember, the oven should be preheated to 180 degrees. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this recipe today and enjoy some sweet treats, without any guilt. For more such healthy dessert recipes, click here.