Vitamin D Benefits: 5 Easy Egg Recipes To Load Up On The 'Sunshine' Vitamin

There is a reason why doctors, nutritionists and health experts advise you against eating the same thing day in and day out. You not only lose interest in eating but doing so will also limit your intake of other vital nutrients. Therefore, it is always a good idea to mix and match, even among the limited ingredients that you have in your pantry. Something even as basic as an egg could be fashioned into a gamut of delicacies if only you are willing to experiment. Eggs are an incredible source of protein, folate, selenium, vitamin B5, B12, A and good fats. Additionally, they are also enriched with vitamin D. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing house, "Eggs contain vitamin D, necessary for healthy bones and teeth, and nutrients that help balance blood sugar levels.





Vitamin D is crucial for bone health as they help in the assimilation of calcium. The best source of vitamin D is sunshine, which is why it is also often referred to as the sunshine vitamin. Here are 5 easy and yummy Vitamin D rich recipes that you'd love to make again, and again.





5 Easy Egg Recipes For Vitamin D:





1. Easy Deviled Eggs





A foamy mish-mash made with egg yolks, mayonnaise and mustard sauce/kasundi stuffed in hollowed-out eggs. Deviled eggs are one of the classic breakfast recipes that can be put together in no time. Click here for the recipe.

2. Akuri, Parsi Scrambled Eggs





Love scrambled eggs? How about giving it a Parsi twist? This mildly spiced dish also comprises the goodness of garlic, potatoes, onions and coriander. Click here for the recipe.





Akuri is Parsi style egg bhurji





3. Shahi Egg Curry





Looking for the quickest and yummiest lunch recipe. Your search ends here. Boiled eggs thrown in a rustic masala gravy will make you lick your plates clean. Click here for the recipe.





Everybody loves a bit of egg curry





4. Egg Chaat:





Sweet, tangy, chilly and everything you expect out of your chaat is here, time to drop those excuses and wear that apron after all! Click here for the recipe.





5. Egg Paratha





Another breakfast recipe that never fails to impress. Bored of omelettes? Lace your paratha with beaten eggs, roast it on tawa and enjoy the best of both worlds. Pair it with any chutney or pickle of your choice and nibble on. Click here for the recipe.





Eggs are an excellent source of protein too



Do not shy away from egg yolks, they comprise a major chunk of eggs' Vitamin D quotient. Try all these recipes and let us know your favourite.







