The Holy month of Ramadan is here and so is the time to indulge in some delicious foods during Sehri and Iftaar. We understand that most of you might have decided to shed some kilos in this one month, courtesy of the day-long fasting. But let's agree, many people end up eating more, especially fried foods and sweets, leading to unwanted weight gain. But not anymore! To help you out with this universal struggle, we found a nutritionist-approved detailed diet plan that might work wonders for you. Fret not, the plan doesn't eliminate decadent indulgences. This food regime is shared by nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas.





Detailed Diet Plan To Lose Weight While Fasting During Ramadan 2024:

For Sehri:

1. Start the day with two glasses of water, five to seven soaked almonds, one walnut, and one fruit of your choice. As per nutritionist Mohita, you may choose from apples, papaya, pomegranate, and grapes.

2. Next, cook three whole eggs with your choice of vegetables and pair them with a toast or paratha. The expert says that you can add spinach, mushroom, bell peppers, or tomato to your eggs.

For Iftar:

1. Break the fast with a date, followed by a tall glass of water, coconut water, shikanji, or lassi.

2. It can be followed by a cup of chai and some roasted chana or makhana.

For Dinner:

1. Have one cup of chicken or fish or prawns.

2. Pair two cups of sauteed or steamed vegetables along. You can also have salad.

3. Take some rice or roti on the sides.

4. Take a small piece of mithai or chocolate for dessert at the end of the day.





Workout Meal Plan During Ramadan:

It is suggested to exercise for at least half an hour or go for a brisk walk just after breaking the fast in the evening. Nutritionist Mohita further states that you can also do some weight lifting or low-impact cardio at home.

- Have one banana before hitting the gym or going for a walk.

- Have one serving of protein powder with water after a workout.

Nutritionist Mohita Macarhenas concludes the plan by stating that one must keep the weekends for indulgence, while keeping a check on the portion size of your meal, "Enjoy your favourite Ramzan delicacies on the weekend or during family get-togethers. Make sure to practice portion control."

Ramadan Mubarak, everyone!