PCOS (or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is a common lifestyle condition that millions of women tackle every day. Its symptoms include irregular periods, menstrual cramps, facial hair growth, weight gain or even mood swings. Thankfully, PCOS can be managed with the right kind of diet. Just a few tweaks and changes can go a long way in preventing the symptoms of PCOS from flaring up. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share what all you should eat if you are diagnosed with PCOS. These quick and easy diet tips should prove useful in the long run to manage PCOS and keep menstrual issues at bay. Take a look at the full video here:

"Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common female endocrinopathy, affecting as many as 15% to 18% of women of reproductive age," she wrote in the caption. She further revealed that the disease can be managed with attention to diet and lifestyle factors. The idea is to promote glucose tolerance and reduce weight as much as possible, suggested Lovneet Batra.





So, if you are tackling PCOS and wondering what to eat - these quick and easy diet tips will surely come in handy.

Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Diet Tips For PCOS Management:

Fruits and vegetables are crucial for weight loss and PCOS management too. Lovneet Batra recommends eating at least five portions of fruit or vegetables every day. This provides the body with the requisite fibre content. "Aim to get at least 35-40grams high fibre diet," she said. Protein too makes for an excellent addition to the PCOS diet. The higher your protein content, the better your satiety and insulin sensitivity. Try to restrict the fat content in your diet. "Eat not more than 30% of daily calories as healthy fats (ghee/avocado/olive oil), restricting saturated fat to and <10% total calories," suggested Batra in the post. The nutritionist also highly recommended omega-3 fatty acids for PCOS patients. Touting them to be a superfood, she said, "They improve fertility, regulate hormones, improve insulin sensitivity, and help reduce the growth of facial hair!" Lovneet Batra further said that sugar was best avoided for those tackling PCOS. This is because sugar causes inflammation and also spiked insulin levels in the body.

Always remember to consult a qualified dietitian or nutritionist before making any major changes to the diet.