Chicken soup has long been hailed as a comforting remedy, particularly when you're under the weather. But what if you drank it every night for a month? Would it really make a noticeable difference to your health? While many of us enjoy a warm bowl of chicken soup during the colder months or when battling a cold, there could be more to it than just nostalgia and comfort. Drinking chicken soup regularly, especially homemade or easily ordered via online food delivery apps, might offer more than just a soothing meal - it could have several health benefits too. In this article, we'll dive into the potential effects of consuming chicken soup every evening for 30 days, exploring what changes you could expect to see.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Chicken Soup Every Night

1. Boosts Immunity

Chicken soup is a nutrient-dense food packed with vitamins, minerals, and proteins, all of which play a crucial role in supporting the immune system. The combination of chicken, vegetables, and broth provides a variety of nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants, which help bolster your body's defences. A study published in Chest Journal found that chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve cold symptoms.

2. Improves Digestion

The gelatin in chicken bones and broth is rich in amino acids like glycine and proline, which support gut health. Drinking chicken soup can help soothe the digestive tract and promote the healing of the gut lining. This can be particularly beneficial if you have conditions like leaky gut or digestive discomfort. Additionally, the warm liquid aids in digestion by promoting better enzyme activity.

3. Promotes Better Sleep

Chicken soup contains tryptophan, an amino acid that the body uses to produce serotonin, which then converts into melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep cycles. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), tryptophan plays a key role in promoting relaxation and better sleep by calming the nervous system.

4. Supports Joint Health

Collagen from chicken soup, especially when made with bones, supports joint health by strengthening connective tissues. A 2021 study in Nutrients found that participants consuming chicken-derived collagen saw a 36.9% reduction in joint pain compared to 14.3% in the placebo group, highlighting its potential for improved mobility.

5. Aids In Hydration

Since chicken soup is a liquid-based food, it helps to keep your body hydrated, which is essential for overall health. Hydration supports healthy skin, kidney function, and temperature regulation, making it particularly important during colder months when dehydration can be sneaky. Drinking chicken soup regularly, especially in the evening, contributes to fluid intake while also replenishing essential electrolytes.

Chicken Soup FAQs: Everything You Need To Know

Can Chicken Soup Help With Weight Loss?

Chicken soup can be part of a weight loss plan when included in a balanced diet. It's naturally low in calories yet filling, which helps curb appetite while providing essential nutrients.

How Many Calories Are In Chicken Soup?

A typical broth-based chicken soup contains around 100-150 calories per serving, depending on the ingredients. Homemade versions with lean chicken and vegetables are usually lower in calories than creamy or packaged varieties.

Is Chicken Soup Suitable For All Seasons?

Yes, chicken soup is versatile and can be enjoyed year-round. In winter, it provides warmth and comfort, while in summer, a light, clear broth version can be refreshing and hydrating.





Incorporating chicken soup into your nightly routine for a month could have a positive impact on your health. Whether you decide to make it at home with fresh ingredients or order it via your favourite online food delivery service, chicken soup remains a delicious and nutritious choice.





