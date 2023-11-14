Simple Recipe For Chicken Soup: A sudden nip in the air signals the impending arrival of winter. This means, time has come to bring out the blankets and mittens from trunk and replace cold foods with the warm ones for nourishment. Speaking of winter food, chicken soup is something that never fails to comfort us during those harsh winter days. In fact, a bowl of piping hot soup is almost always the remedy for all your problems. All you need to do is throw in some seasonal vegetables, chicken, herbs and spices to prepare a delicious concoction in just a matter of a few minutes. The best part about soup is its versatility. Whether it's a broth-based soup or a thick and creamy one, they taste equally divine! But people often struggle making chicken soup that tastes like the ones available in restaurants. Have you been facing these issues as well? If yes, then we have the perfect tips to make your chicken soup taste better this season. Read on.

Simple Recipe For Chicken Soup: What Is The Secret To Making Good Soup? How To Make Your Chicken Soup Taste Better?

1. Prepare the stock separately:

The primary source of flavours in a soup comes from the broth or stock. Hence, it is suggested to take time to prepare the stock well. Meat has its unique flavour profile, which when boiled with the right amount of spices, enhances the taste of the soup. The best practice is to prepare the stock separately and then add it to the soup.

2. Cut the vegetables into bite-sized pieces:

Adding vegetables to soup enhances its taste and texture. We suggest cutting the vegetables of your choice into bite-sized pieces to make it easy to scoop up with soup spoon. Alongside, cutting vegetables in proper sizes help add crunch to your food.

3. Saute the vegetables:

Do not add the vegetables directly in boiling soup. This will increase the risk of the vegetables getting mashed. Instead, sauteing and then adding them to the soup enhances texture. Sauteing also makes the vegetables taste better.

4. Don't go overboard with spices:

You will often find people adding extra spices to enhance the flavours of a dish. But let us tell you, the truth is exactly the opposite. Adding extra spices diminished the natural flavours of meat and vegetables. So, we suggest going moderate with the spice level to make the soup taste better.

5. Be wise with the cooking time:

When you use multiple ingredients in a soup, it is important to consider the cooking time for each one. For Instance, broccoli needs less cooking time than carrots. Likewise, if you plan to add noodles, do it at the end. Also, make sure you do not overcook the meat - overcooking turns it hard and chewy.





Also Read: Soups Of India: 8 Traditional Soups From Across The Country

Photo Credit: iStock

Simple Recipes For Chicken Soup: 5 Different Chicken Soup Recipes You Must Try This Winter:

1. Tibetan Chicken Broth:

A simple, flavourful soup from the Tibetan cuisine, it includes succulent chicken pieces, cooked in broth, made with a range of condiments, seasonings, vegetables and more. You can have it as is or with the sides of fried momo. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cantonese Chicken Soup:

A flavourful Chinese delicacy, this dish can easily set the tone for any meal. It is packed with chicken and other healthy ingredients and makes a perfect option to keep you warm during the winters. Click here for the recipe.

3. Ladakhi Chicken Thukpa:

Thukpa is a traditional noodle soup from the Tibetan region. We got you a regional version of the dish, where a heart-warming Ladakhi broth is mixed with chicken pieces, vegetables and delicious egg noodles. It is hearty, wholesome and soothes the soul instantly. Click here for the recipe.

4. Thai Noodle Soup:

Another version of noodle soup, here the chicken pieces are teamed with crunchy peanuts, fresh garden broccoli and aromatic coconut. All these come together to add a burst of flavours to your palate. Find the recipe here.

5. Chimney Soup:

Sounds interesting? All you need is some pieces of chicken, fish and spinach. Throw them all together to make a simple and wholesome soup that is nutritious as well. Prepare it this winter and treat your guests to a heartwarming soup. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have the tips and tricks for chicken soup recipes handy, we suggest, try them at home and enjoy!