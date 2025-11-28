In many Indian homes, you will find saunf to be more than just a post-meal mouth freshener. It is a spice that has a host of health-supporting properties, and one of the simplest ways to tap into them is by drinking saunf water. This mild, soothing infusion has long been used in traditional remedies, but over the past few years, it has also found its way into wellness routines, late-night detox habits, and even social media discussions around better sleep and calmer digestion. Yet, its impact goes far beyond reducing bloating or helping you unwind after a heavy dinner. When consumed consistently over a month, saunf water may influence several aspects of your overall well-being. Here's what a daily night-time habit can potentially do.





Why Is Saunf Water Good For Your Health?

Soaking fennel seeds and drinking the infused water is extremely beneficial, as, according to a 2015 article published in the Journal of the Saudi Society of Agricultural Sciences , it extracts water-soluble nutrients like vitamin C and flavonoids. This method is hydrating and easier for the body to absorb quickly, which is why it's popular for reducing bloating and acidity.

Here Are 5 Things That Happen When You Drink Saunf Water Every Night For A Month

1. Your Digestion Becomes Smoother

Saunf is packed with essential oils that help relax your stomach muscles, as per a 2022 research paper. Over time, this can reduce bloating, ease gas, and support better bowel movement. If you tend to wake up feeling heavy or sluggish, this nightly routine may offer gentle relief. Think of it as a mini spa for your gut as it is calming, soothing, and helps restore balance. A simple glass before bed can make mornings feel lighter and more comfortable.

2. You May Sleep Better Due To Its Calming Effect

Warm saunf water has a naturally soothing effect on the body. Its compounds may help ease muscle tension and support better nighttime relaxation, as per a 2020 research paper. When taken before bed, it can enhance your routine and promote deeper sleep quality. It is like a warm hug for your nervous system, helping you drift off without tossing and turning. Pair it with a quiet moment and you have got the perfect bedtime ritual.

3. Your Water Retention Might Reduce

Thanks to its mild diuretic nature, saunf water can help prevent excess water retention, as per the same research paper. Over a month, this can make you feel lighter, especially if you frequently experience puffiness or swelling due to high-sodium meals. You will also experience that the subtle bloated feeling has reduced significantly. It is a gentle nudge for your body to let go of what it doesn't need.

4. It May Support Hormonal Balance

Saunf contains phytonutrients which may support hormonal health and help regulate it. While it is not a cure for hormonal issues, consistent consumption may help ease symptoms like mood fluctuations or mild cycle-related discomfort in many people. Over time, you will feel your hormonal health getting stabilised and improved mood overall.

5. Your Body's Natural Detox Process Gets A Boost

Saunf contains antioxidants that help the body fight oxidative stress. According to Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora, infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation. Drinking saunf water regularly can support natural detoxification by helping kidney function better and flushing out waster more efficiently. It's like giving your system a gentle cleanse without the fuss of extreme diets.





How To Make Saunf Water | Saunf Water Recipe

Here's how you can make saunf water properly at home:

Boil 1–1.5 cups of water.

Add 1 teaspoon whole saunf seeds.

Let it simmer for 3–4 minutes.

Turn off the heat, cover, and steep for 10 minutes.

Strain and drink warm before bed.

How To Enhance The Benefits Of Saunf Water

1. Use fresh saunf seeds, not stale ones from an old packet.





2. Avoid adding sugar or honey at night.





3. Pair this routine with lighter dinners for best results.





4. Consistency is key as benefits show up over time, not overnight.

Who Should Avoid It?

Here are some people who should avoid drinking saunf water:

People on diuretics or certain hormonal medications should consult a doctor.

Those with fennel allergies must skip it.

Pregnant women should only consume under guidance due to fennel's active compounds.

So, now you know how saunf water affects your body. Go on, and include this infused drink in your diet!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.