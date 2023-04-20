When it comes to weight loss, we are always on the lookout for new and innovative ingredients that we can add to our diet. Diets and weight loss plans aside, there are so many amazing foods that can speed up weight loss naturally. The Indian kitchen is a storehouse of health as even our spices can offer several health benefits for our body. Take the humble saunf or fennel seeds for instance. Apart from their refreshing aroma and slightly sweet taste, they can offer amazing benefits, especially for those watching their weight.

What Is Fennel Seed Or Saunf?

Fennel seeds are the dried seeds of the fennel plant or Foeniculum Vulgare Mill. It is light green in colour and has an oval shape. It is harvested from the fennel flowers, after which is dried and used in cooking. In Indian cuisine, fennel has multiple uses as a mouth freshener or to add sweetness to curries and snacks.





Can Fennel Seeds Help Lose Body Fat?

Studies have proven that fennel seeds increase the feeling of fullness and reduced hunger, thus making us consume lesser calories and aiding weight loss. Nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora reveals, "Fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading to better absorption of nutrients from food. Thus, you will experience less hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss." There are a number of reasons why fennel seeds can help lose weight.

Here Are 6 Ways In Which Fennel Seeds Can Help Lose Weight:

1. Cuts Body Fat

Fennel seeds are low in calories and densely packed with nutrients. It is said that fennel has a negating effect on body fat. Saunf could reduce fat storage by improving the absorption of other nutrients in the body, including vitamins and minerals.





2. Keeps You Full

Fennel is enriched with fibre and this is one of the key ingredients for healthy digestion. A 100-gram serving of fennel seeds offers nearly 12% of your recommended daily fibre intake as per USDA data. This keeps hunger pangs at bay and keeps you full for longer, thus aiding weight loss.

3. For Healthy Digestion

A good digestive system is key to losing weight the right way. As already mentioned, the excellent fibre content in fennel seeds proves beneficial for digestive health. Further, the volatile oils in fennel seeds help aid the production of digestive enzymes.

4. Boosts Metabolism

Fennel seeds can help boost metabolism, which is the rate at which our cells utilise the energy we gain from food. A higher metabolic rate translates into more energy and more efficient burning of fat which can accelerate your weight loss.

5. Removes Toxins

The amazing antioxidant content in fennel seeds can prove beneficial for the body. They reduce oxidative stress on the body and prevent obesity. Saunf is also a natural diuretic that can help flush out toxins from the body.





How To Consume Saunf For Weight Loss

Fennel seeds can be consumed in many ways to lose weight. Have it raw and chew it properly first thing in the morning. You can also make infused fennel seed water or fennel tea to make the most of this miracle spice. As per Shilpa Arora, "Fennel seeds are quite effective in curing water retention, especially for women suffering from PMS. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."





Avoid boiling fennel seeds as they may lose their health-benefiting properties. Simply soak the seeds in cold water, let them infuse overnight and consume them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.





For the full recipe for how to make fennel seed tea for weight loss, click here.