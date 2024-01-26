As people are becoming more conscious about their diets, common grains are gaining popularity for numerous health benefits. If you keep a tab on how many calories you consume in a day or are just looking for a way to shed extra kilos, then incorporating whole grains in your diet can do wonders for your body. We are sure you must have heard about the benefits of eating oats, barley, and buckwheat, but there is this other lesser-known grain that has been around for hundreds of years called Farro. It is rich in proteins, fibres and antioxidants and a healthy alternative to your usual refined grains. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about this ancient grain.





What Is Farro?

Farro is an ancient wheat grain that has a rich history of being enjoyed as a gourmet food. This ancient grain is common in Ethiopian, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisines, but has recently gained global recognition for its nutritional components and health benefits. Farro is generally used in soups, desserts and salads. Taste-wise, this ancient grain has a mild nutty flavour and a chewy texture. Farro is a versatile and nutritious alternative to quinoa, rice, spelt, buckwheat and other such grains.

Farro is rich in fibre and other nutrients.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Farro Gluten Free?

Unfortunately, Farro is not gluten-free. Farro is a type of wheat so it does contain protein gluten. Therefore, it cannot be consumed if you are looking to follow a gluten-free diet. However, according to research published in 2018, Farro contains less gluten than many other modern strains of wheat. So people who have gluten intolerance should avoid eating it.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Farro

1. Rich in Nutrients

Farro, the ancient grain, is extremely nutritious. It is rich in fibre, protein, magnesium, zinc and some B vitamins that can be beneficial for your body if consumed on a regular basis. Farro is a much better alternative for your diet instead of consuming white rice and other refined grains. As per the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of farro can provide you with

362 calories

12.77 grams protein

2.13 grams fat

10.6 grams fiber

72.34 grams carbohydrates

2. Rich in Fibre

Struggling with constipation or any other digestive issue? Then having a bowl of farro can help you with it. Farro is packed with insoluble dietary fibres that can boost your digestive system, prevent constipation and promote a healthy gut microbiome. According to a study published in 2009, having a diet high in fibre can help lower the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Eating a bowl of Farro can keep you full and satisfied for long.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Weight Management

If you are bored of traditional whole grain fibres that you consume to lose weight, then switch to Farro. As mentioned above, Farro is rich in insoluble fibres. Modern-day diets lack fibres which don't keep you full for long. However, the components of farro can help you lose those extra kilos. The proteins and fibres present in this ancient grain may help reduce your appetite and keep you full for a long. Farro has a low glycemic index which means it is digested slowly.

4. Rich in Antioxidants

It is a common myth that only fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants. Farro, the whole grain, is also packed with antioxidants like polyphenols, selenium, and carotenoids, that help work against oxidative stress which could lead to diabetes and heart diseases. As per a review published in the Journal of Food Science, Farro also contains anti-inflammatory properties.





