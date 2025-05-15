Living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can be challenging. If you are someone who suffers from the condition, you will understand how it can take a toll on the body. Symptoms may include irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, and weight gain. In some cases, it may also lead to infertility. The good news is that symptoms can be managed by making adjustments to your daily diet. Certain foods are more suitable for those living with PCOS than others. Sometimes, one may end up eating something that worsens the condition, which is best avoided. Recently, nutritionist Heena Trivedi shared on Instagram five healthy food swaps that can help manage PCOS naturally.

What Is PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. In this condition, small cysts develop along the outer edge of the ovaries, causing them to become enlarged. This results from the presence of excessive male hormones, known as androgens. Women may experience infrequent, irregular, or prolonged menstrual cycles.

Also Read: 9 Essential Grocery Items For PCOS In Ramadan, Nutritionist Shares

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Healthy Food Swaps To Manage PCOS, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Swap White Bread With Whole Wheat Or Sourdough Bread

White bread contains very little fibre and can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, which is not ideal for those managing PCOS. Whole wheat or sourdough bread options are more nutrient-dense and assist in regulating insulin levels more effectively, says nutritionist Heena Trivedi.

2. Swap Cola With Homemade Lemon Water

If you frequently reach for cola, it may be time to reconsider that choice. Cola is packed with sugar, which can worsen insulin resistance. Homemade lemon water is a simple, hydrating swap that supports metabolism and refreshes the body without the sugar crash.

3. Swap Chips With Makhana Or Popcorn

Chips are often fried and high in unhealthy fats and sodium, which can lead to inflammation. Makhana (fox nuts) and plain popcorn are lighter, high in fibre, and help keep you feeling full without disrupting hormonal balance.

4. Swap Wheat Roti With Ragi Or Jowar Roti

Many women with PCOS find that reducing gluten helps reduce bloating and inflammation. Ragi and jowar rotis are gluten-free and rich in essential minerals, making them a gut-friendly and nourishing alternative to regular wheat rotis.

5. Swap Flavoured Yoghurt With Plain Yoghurt

Flavoured yoghurts may seem healthy, but they are often filled with added sugars. Plain yoghurt provides all the probiotic benefits without the extra sweetness. It also helps maintain gut health, which directly supports hormonal balance.

Also Read: 5 PCOS-Friendly, Protein-Packed Dinners To Help You Lose Belly Fat

Watch the full video below:

Now that these practical food swaps are on your radar, begin including them in your daily meals. Making small but mindful choices can make a significant difference in managing PCOS symptoms over time.