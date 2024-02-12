Expensive, luxurious and delightful, yellow tea is an amazing balance between innovation and tradition. It is slightly fruity in taste and has a pleasing aroma and smooth texture. Yellow tea has gained a lot of popularity in recent times because of its unique taste and health benefits. It is somewhat similar to green tea but milder on the stomach. The striking yellow colour of this tea is attained through a lengthy process. In the world of blacks, greens, blues and fruity teas, there's also a yellow, and you can buy it anywhere nowadays. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about Yellow Tea!





Yellow tea originated in China.

Photo Credit: iStock



Brief Background Of Yellow Tea

As per legends, yellow tea traces its roots back to ancient China, where it was supposed to be produced for royal families. It is known for its delicate aroma and refined taste and was a symbol of luxury during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD). Unlike the way black and green teas are processed, yellow tea undergoes a unique method called “sealed yellowing,” which involves allowing the tea leaves to oxidize slightly before being wrapped in cloth and left to ferment gradually.





This process is what gives yellow tea its unique flavour and character. Earlier, yellow tea was produced in limited quantities but in recent years, it has gained popularity for its flavour profile and health benefits.

Yellow tea has several health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Health Benefits Of Consuming Yellow Tea

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Just like any other variety of tea, yellow tea is packed with antioxidants like flavonoids and catechins. These antioxidants can help combat oxidative stress and protect your health from chronic diseases.

2. Improves Heart Health

Yellow tea is packed with rich concentrations of polyphenols, which offers protection against cardiovascular diseases. Regular consumption of yellow tea may help reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve overall heart health.

3. Weight Loss

If you are looking for a fun new way to reduce your extra kilos, then consumption of yellow tea can help you achieve that. As per a research study published in January 2018, like green tea extracts, yellow tea was discovered to help people lose weight. Yellow tea can help you feel full and energized for a long time.

4. May Have Anti-Cancer Properties

As per a research study published in January 2018, Yellow tea has anti-cancer properties because of the high amounts of polyphenols, amino acids, soluble sugars and caffeine present in it. These substances can help fight against inflammation and other chronic problems in your body. This may also protect your body against cancer.





