Matcha has taken over the world by storm and how. From Instagram reels to restaurant menus - we are seeing it everywhere, and the craze around it is only getting bigger. Its vibrant green colour instantly catches attention and makes anyone want to try it out. This tea powder is typically consumed with hot water to create a flavourful tea. However, people are leaving no room for experimentation as they are now adding them to even their smoothies and desserts. While some people dislike matcha, others are gaga over it. If you fall into the latter category, we have a delicious recipe for you that will make you an even greater fan. Meet Mango Matcha - a unique, fruity take on classic matcha that will take your taste buds by surprise. It's ideal to sip on during hot summer days.

What Is Matcha?

Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder made from finely ground green tea leaves. The tea plant goes through a unique process called shade growing, which gives matcha its vibrant green colour. You can expect matcha to have a vegetal and slightly bitter taste.

Is Mango Matcha Healthy?

The answer is yes! Both mangoes and matcha offer several health benefits, making this beverage a healthy option. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C, and fibre, whereas matcha is packed with antioxidants. Overall, the drink is quite healthy and makes for a wonderful addition to a weight loss diet. However, consume it in moderation, as the drink also contains natural sugars.

What Mangoes Are Best For Making Mango Matcha?

Mango matcha tastes the best when prepared with Alphonso mangoes. These mangoes are known for their robust and intensely sweet flavour, which makes for a nice contrast to the slightly bitter flavour of matcha. Apart from Alphonso, you can also use other varieties such as Totapuri or Kesar.

Mango Matcha Recipe | How To Make Mango Matcha At Home

The recipe for this mango matcha was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on her Instagram. Follow these steps to make it:

Start by washing the mango thoroughly, then chopping it nicely.

Drizzle honey over the chopped mango pieces and mix well.

Now, pass the matcha powder through a sieve and whisk with a matcha bamboo whisk that has been soaked in hot water.

Whisk the matcha until it becomes nice and frothy.

To assemble the drink, add the mango cubes at the base of the glass, top them with lots of ice, pour over the milk and the matcha.

Stir well, refrigerate for some time and enjoy your chilled mango matcha!

Watch the full recipe video for mango matcha below:

Mango matcha is super easy to make and will make your summer a lot brighter. Do try it out and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below!