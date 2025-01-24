Rice is a staple in Indian households. It is one of the most versatile ingredients available and can be cooked as an entrée, mains or even dessert. From dal-chawal to fried rice, the list of our favourite rice dishes is endless. This just means that we cook a lot of rice every day, which is obviously, followed by some leftovers. However, for something as basic as reheating rice seems like the easiest way to avoid food and time wastage, it might not be the best practice for your health. Wondering how reheated rice might damage your health? Let's find out what an expert has to weigh in on the topic.





Ideally, Should You Reheat Rice?

No. While it is common to make rice in bulk and store it for later use, it can actually cause more harm than good to your body.

Why?

Because of a bacteria called Bacillus. As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, this bacteria that harbours in rice can multiply very quickly if left at room temperature in the cooked form for too long. When you reheat it and it's reheated improperly, this bacteria does not get destroyed and starts releasing other kinds of toxins which can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting.





Not just that, if you keep rice in the refrigerator for too long, it leads to mould toxicity – because mould reproduces in a moist environment. This can release liver-damaging aflatoxins.

What Should You Really Do With Rice?

The best way to consume rice is to eat it when while it's warm with some ghee on top of it. Else you can keep it outside for one hour and after that cool it in a bowl of cold water and then refrigerate it for a maximum of 24 hours. Make sure not to keep cooked rice refrigerated overnight.

What's The Correct Way To Reheat Rice?

Although, Jangda suggests consuming rice as fresh as possible, if you still have some leftover rice that you want to finish in your next meal, make sure that it's not warm but steaming hot to destroy the bacteria. Here's what you need to do:





1. If you are reheating rice in a microwave, add 1 tablespoon of water for each cup of rice and heat till water is absorbed.





2. If you are heating rice on a cooking stove, stir fry it by adding water, oil or butter and cook it till it's dry.





So, now that you know what reheating rice can do to your health, make sure to follow these practices for healthy well-being.