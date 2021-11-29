The winter season can be damaging to your skin in a variety of ways. The dry, chilly air causes the skin to become dry, flaking, and itchy. So, it becomes all the more important to look after your skin throughout the colder months. However, despite trying a variety of cosmetic routines, you may still find it difficult to retain moisture in the skin. So, what are your options? It may be time to make some dietary changes, as food plays an important role in maintaining skin health during the winter months.





Here's a list of 5 foods that you can include in your daily diet to nourish the skin in winter.

1) Jaggery





A number of sweets are prepared with jaggery or gur in many Indian households during winter. This is because jaggery is not just a healthy alternative to sugar but is also known to produce heat in the body to keep it warm in winter. For some of the best jaggery recipes, click here. And in case you find it too tiresome to make sweets or desserts to savour jaggery, fret not. You can just have a small piece of it after meals.

2) Ghee





Ghee carries healthy fat that is beneficial for your overall health. According to Ayurveda, having ghee helps you keep warm from within, which is perhaps the reason it's used in many winter preparations. You may also add a couple of teaspoons of ghee to roti, sabzi, dal, and rice. To know how to make pure, healthy, and delicious ghee at home, click here for an easy recipe.





3) Oranges





This seasonal fruit is available in winter and you must never miss out on having it if you aspire to have healthy skin. Orange is loaded with Vitamin C that can work like magic for the skin. You can have oranges every day or even consume them in the form of juice on a regular basis. Apart from juices, this versatile fruit can be used to make a lot of dishes as well. For 5 ways to use oranges in everyday cooking, click here.





4) Green vegetables and kale





Never ever doubt the power of green vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, kale, methi (fenugreek), broccoli, etc, during winter. Of all these, kale can be called the queen of beauty too, as it's loaded with vitamins C, A, and K that help repair skin tissues, prevent free radical damage, and make you look radiant. You can make a kale and beetroot smoothie or add it to a salad. You can even click here for more interesting ways to include kale in your daily diet.





5) Nuts





Many health experts recommend that you must have a handful of nuts every day. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and others all carry omega 3 fatty acids that are good for your body. It is also believed that nuts help you keep the extra oil from getting deposited on the skin. To know about the 5 nuts that are a must for healthy and glowing skin, click here.





Give your skin a healthy glow by consuming these foods during the winter months.





