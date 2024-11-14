Every year, World Diabetes Day serves as an important occasion to raise awareness about the global health crisis posed by diabetes. On November 14, 2024, the theme is "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps," which highlights the need for accessible, affordable, and quality care for everyone affected by diabetes. It calls for the reduction of disparities in diagnosis, prevention, and management, emphasizing that with the right interventions, people living with diabetes can lead fulfilling, healthy lives.





In honour of World Diabetes Day 2024, it's important to focus on practical and actionable steps for better diabetes management. Diet and lifestyle changes are at the core of controlling blood sugar levels, improving overall health, and preventing complications associated with diabetes. Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests some simple changes one can make to manage blood sugar levels.





Also Read: 5 Khichdi Recipes That May Help Manage Blood Sugar Level

Diabetes can be managed with a good diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here are 10 essential diet and lifestyle changes for anyone managing diabetes:

1. Eat a Balanced, Low-Glycemic Diet

The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. For diabetes management, it's important to focus on low-GI foods, which release glucose slowly into the bloodstream. These include whole grains, legumes, non-starchy vegetables, and fruits such as apples, pears, and berries. Avoid refined carbs and sugary snacks that cause rapid blood sugar spikes.

2. Increase Fibre Intake

Fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar and reducing insulin spikes. Diabetics should aim to include a variety of fibre-rich foods in their diet, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre per day, as it not only aids blood sugar control but also supports digestive health and heart health.

3. Portion Control and Mindful Eating

Portion control is essential for managing blood sugar and weight. Diabetics should avoid overeating, which can lead to elevated blood sugar levels. Mindful eating - focusing on food and eating slowly - can help prevent overeating and improve digestion. Using smaller plates, avoiding second servings, and paying attention to hunger cues are all simple yet effective strategies.

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for managing diabetes. Dehydration can lead to high blood sugar, as the body attempts to compensate by producing more sugar. Aim to drink at least 8 cups of water a day. Avoid sugary drinks, sodas, and excessive caffeine, as they can cause blood sugar fluctuations and dehydration.

5. Include Healthy Fats

Healthy fats, such as those found in olive oil, avocados, nuts, and fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), are crucial for heart health, which is especially important for diabetics who are at higher risk for cardiovascular diseases. These fats can also help you feel full longer and prevent overeating. Just be mindful of portion sizes, as fats are calorie-dense.





Also Read: Diabetes Diet: This Refreshing Tomato Juice May Help Manage Diabetes Too (Recipe Inside)

6. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to manage blood sugar levels. Exercise helps increase insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to absorb glucose more effectively. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, along with muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week. Always check blood sugar levels before and after exercise to prevent hypoglycemia.

7. Manage Stress

Chronic stress can cause blood sugar levels to rise by triggering the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. To manage stress, incorporate relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or even hobbies you enjoy. Staying mentally balanced not only supports blood sugar control but also improves overall health and quality of life.

8. Get Enough Sleep

Poor sleep can negatively affect blood sugar control by disrupting insulin function. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to promote better overall health and support your body's ability to manage glucose levels. Establish a consistent sleep schedule, avoid caffeine in the evening, and create a relaxing bedtime routine to improve sleep quality.

9. Monitor Blood Sugar Levels Regularly

Regular monitoring of blood sugar is essential for understanding how your body responds to certain foods, activities, and medications. By tracking your blood glucose levels consistently, you can make informed decisions about diet, exercise, and medication adjustments. Discuss with your healthcare provider to determine the best monitoring schedule for you.

10. Work Closely with Healthcare Providers

Lastly, diabetes management is a team effort. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider, including a diabetes specialist or dietitian, can help you stay on track with your diet, medications, and lifestyle changes. They can also help you adjust your treatment plan if necessary. Regular visits ensure you have access to updated information and support in managing the condition effectively.





By adopting these 10 diet and lifestyle changes, individuals with diabetes can improve their quality of life, prevent complications, and gain better control over their health.

