Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases in the world, affecting the body's ability to process blood glucose, also known as blood sugar. High blood glucose is the determining symptom of this condition, which can only be controlled by making specific dietary and lifestyle modifications. If these modifications are not made correctly, this disease may result in numerous serious conditions, including obesity and even stroke. If you have the condition or know someone who does, you might be looking for some specific strategies that may help you in controlling your blood sugar levels. And perhaps a well-balanced diet would be something that every search would have in common. Some dietary changes and lifestyle changes have always been recommended by experts as two of the most crucial components of managing diabetes.





According to Dr Jyoti Bhatt, Senior Dietician at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, "The key is to eat foods high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. These nutrients will aid in the regulation of your blood sugar levels." Having said that, here we bring you some khichdi recipes that may help you manage your blood sugar level. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes.

Here're 5 Nutritious Khichdi Recipes To Add To The Diabetes Diet; Take A Look

1. Palak Dal Khichdi

Let's start the list with one of our favourite Khichdi recipes. This dish calls for rice, dal, and fresh palak (spinach) cooked in a variety of flavourful spices to create a delicious khichdi. Without sacrificing flavour, this khichdi recipe is packed with nutrients. It is nutritious and makes for an excellent lunch or dinner dish. Click here for Palak Dal Khichdi recipe.

2. Oats Khichdi

The main component of this recipe, oats, contains a high water and fibre content that may aid in controlling blood sugar levels. This oats khichdi is a nutritious meal that will keep you full for longer. Since it will keep you full for longer, it can also be a good option to add to the weight loss diet. Click here for Oats Khichdi recipe.

3. Bikaneri Gehun Dal Khichdi

In Bikaneri gehun dal khichdi, moong dal is combined with wheat kernels rather than rice grains and cooked in a pressure cooker. It is then topped with a light spice mixture tempering. Click here for Bikaneri Gehun Dal Khichdi recipe.

4. Moong And Matar Khichdi

The high protein content of moong dal keeps blood sugar levels in check while allowing us to feel full for several hours. On the other hand, green peas (matar) are a low-calorie, high-protein, high-fiber, and potassium-rich vegetable that is a great addition to your diet. Given how versatile moong dal and green peas are, there are numerous ways to incorporate them into your diet, but this delicious, quick and easy khichdi appears to be the simplest of all! Click here for Moong And Matar Khichdi recipe.

5. Methi-Moong Dal Khichdi

Methi can be incorporated in a wide range of ways into a diabetes diet. A good option is this methi-moong dal khichdi. Moong dal, a high-protein, low-calorie food, is also beneficial to diabetics. In addition, instead of white rice, we use healthier brown rice to make this khichdi. Click here for Methi-Moong Dal Khichdi recipe.





Now that you're familiar with all of these khichdi recipes, try them out at home and let us know which one you liked best in the comments section.



