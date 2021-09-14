We often think that following high-protein, high-fiber, or other nutrient-rich diets will be difficult to follow. And assumptions like giving up on our favorite dal roti and surviving solely on avocados and quinoa gives us the shudders. But to everyone's relief, the Indian diet already provides us with many necessary nutrients. Like for say, if you want to increase fiber intake in your diet for better digestion, weight loss, or even heart health, you wouldn't need to look far and wide. Because there are a number of commonly found Indian ingredients that can be your go-to source for the daily fiber intake. And here are 7 of them.

Here Are 7 Common Indian Foods That Are Rich In Fibre:

1. Lentils

Along with being high source of plant-based protein, lentil (or dal) that we usually have are also rich in dietary fibre. The fibre and carbohydrate found in dals help you with prolonged energy and a feeling of fullness for longer.

Lentil or dal are high sources of fiber

2. Banana

Bananas are a high source of fibre. Insoluble fibre that is found in bananas has a tendency to slow down digestion in turn making you feel full for longer. Also, according to a study done by University of Leeds in UK, fiber rich foods like banana can lower the risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases.

3. Whole grains

Whole grains have numerous benefits and being high sources of insoluble fiber is one of them. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to our stool and helps prevent stomach issues like constipation. A study done by Monash University in Australia suggests that high fiber foods like whole grains may help protect with the onset of type 1 diabetes too.





(Also read: 5 Fiber-Rich Foods You Should be Eating Everyday)

4. Barley

The fibre present in Barley (or jau) helps to improve metabolism. According to a study conducted in the Lund University Sweden, having the fibers found in barley could reduce appetite and blood sugar levels. The researchers also suggested that barley could improve people's health by reducing risk for cardiovascular disease





5. Nuts

Nuts like almonds and pistachios are high sources of fibre which keep you full for long and help promoting good gut health. A study conducted by the University of Florida suggest that 'pistachios are great source of healthy fats, protein, fibers and anti-oxidants, and they help in further boosting the healthy gut bacteria'

Nuts like pistachio are high in fiber

6. Cucumber

Turns out, the summer essential cucumber has many benefits especially if you consume it with the peel. Clinical Nutritionist Rupali Dutta says "It is recommended to eat fruits or foods with peels as they contain essential fiber that is a must for your body. The dark green color of the cucumber peel indicates the presence of antioxidants in it, which ensures nourishment."





7. Moringa leaves

The multi-purpose moringa plant is found in different parts of the country and every part of the plant can be put to some use. Moringa leaves are considered to be high on fiber and help you in keeping full for a longer time. In her book 'How To Lose Back Fat', Cynthia Trainer also talks about Moringa leaves tea and their weight loss effects on the body.

Moringa leaves have many benefits

(Also read: Do Fiber-Rich Foods Help In Losing Weight?)





These are some of the common foods found in the country that may easily help you maintain your daily fiber intake.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.