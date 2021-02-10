Diabetes Diet: This Refreshing Tomato Juice May Help Manage Diabetes Too (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 10, 2021 15:04 IST
Call it a fruit or a vegetable, tomato is one constant food ingredient in every kitchen across the globe. It is juicy, tangy and helps add flavour, colour and texture to different delicacies on a daily basis. You can also have it as is in form of salad. Besides its versatility in the world of cooking, tomato is also credited for being a storehouse of several minerals and vitamins. But did you know that tomato juice is equally nutrient-rich and low in fats and calorie? A glass of tomato juice includes an adequate amount of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, K, potassium, iron et al. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, one glass of tomato juice contains 74 percent of the daily vitamin C our body needs. Hence, health experts often suggest the inclusion of tomato juice in our daily diet for our overall health.
Benefits of tomato juice in weight loss and managing blood pressure is no secret to the world. It is rich in antioxidant that helps flush out toxins and prevent our body from inflammation and free-radical damages. But what may take you by surprise is tomato juice can help manage blood sugar levels too!
Pulpy red tomatoes make for an incredible addition to your diabetes diet. According to diabetesincontrol.com, tomato juice may help reduce heart risk in people with type-2 diabetes. A study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, further found that drinking tomato juice for three weeks had a blood-thinning effect in people with the disease. "The juice reduced "platelet aggregation" - the blood's ability to clot," the researchers stated.
Other health benefits of tomato juice:
Considering its benefits, we bring a tomato juice recipe that also includes the goodness of cucumber, curd and fresh mint springs.
To make this quick and easy juice, you need tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, curd, mint, rock salt and sweetener of your choice. You may either skip adding sweetener to the recipe or use diabetes-friendly alternatives to sweeteners.
All you need to do now is blend garlic, cucumber and tomatoes together, mix with curd and other ingredients and pour it in a glass. Add some mint leaves, ice cubes (optional) and take a drink up.
Click here for the complete recipe with the quantity of the ingredients.
Prepare this juice today and make a healthy addition to your daily diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
