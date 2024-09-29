Heart disease remains a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming millions of lives each year. While many associate heart attacks with dramatic chest pains, it's crucial to recognize the often subtle and overlooked signs that could signal a serious heart problem. These silent heart attacks can occur with minimal or no noticeable symptoms, leading individuals to underestimate the damage they've sustained to their hearts. The heart is the tireless engine that drives our bodies, pumping blood throughout our system, and delivering oxygen, nutrients, and vital substances to every cell. However, when its arteries become blocked or narrowed, it can lead to a heart attack.





Also Read:World Heart Day: Here's A Food Guide To A Healthy Heart

Silent Heart Attacks:

Unlike traditional heart attacks, which are often accompanied by severe chest pain, silent heart attacks can occur with minimal or no noticeable symptoms. These silent episodes can go undetected, leaving individuals unaware of the damage they've sustained to their hearts. Dr Pankaj Doshi reveals the silent signs that we should look out for and also shares ways to maintain heart health.

4 Subtle Signs to Watch For Heart Problems:

Chest Discomfort: While not always as intense as a classic heart attack, you might experience mild tightness, pressure, or discomfort in your chest. Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing, even during mild exertion, can be a sign of a heart problem. This might be accompanied by feeling lightheaded or dizzy. Nausea and Indigestion: Unexplained nausea or heartburn can sometimes be a symptom of a heart attack, especially if it occurs without a clear digestive cause. Cold Sweats: Unexpected cold sweats, even without physical exertion, can be a warning sign. This is particularly important for individuals with diabetes.

Also Read: World Heart Day: Expert Tips To Live A Heart-Healthy Lifestyle

Risk Factors Of Heart Issues and Prevention Measures:

Heart attacks are often preventable through lifestyle changes and proactive healthcare. Common risk factors include:





Uncontrollable factors: Age, family history, race, and gender can increase the risk.

Controllable factors: Poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive stress, diabetes, and high blood pressure.





To reduce your risk:

Healthy Diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Regular Exercise: Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Quit Smoking: Smoking significantly increases your risk of heart disease.

Manage Stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing.

Control Blood Pressure and Cholesterol: Regular checkups and medication can help manage these conditions.

Monitor Blood Sugar: If you have diabetes, work with your doctor to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

When to Seek Medical Attention:

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if they persist or occur frequently, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve outcomes and prevent further complications.