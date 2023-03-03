It's alarming to see obesity rising among people of all ages, across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has tripled worldwide since 1975, and what's more worrying is that the obesity rate has increased five times in children and adolescents. It's important to put a stop to it, and raising awareness about it is one of the most effective measures. World Obesity Day is observed every year on March 4 to remind people of the menace. Obesity can lead to several health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular problems and more. What's worse is that obese people often feel ashamed to talk about the problem and seek help. World Obesity Day strives to help those in need and those who can offer it.

Theme Of World Obesity Day 2023:

The theme for this year's World Obesity Day is "Changing Perspectives: Let's Talk About Obesity." It aims to remove the stigma attached to obesity and encourage people to collaborate, discuss and find solutions to the problem.

Significance Of World Obesity Day 2023:

Since its inception in 2015, the day brings together healthcare professionals, policymakers, communities and people across all age groups dealing with obesity. This helps to address the root causes of obesity and frame prevention and treatment strategies.

Individually, a person dealing with obesity can modify their diet to manage obesity effectively and gradually try to subvert it.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: 10 Easy Ways To Lose Weight Without Actually Dieting)

Obesity is a cause for worry as the cases are rising. Image Credit: iStock

Here Are Some Diet Tip To Manage Obesity:

1. Eat Small, Frequent Meals

Eating small but frequent meals at regular intervals is a great way to consume fewer calories at a given point in time. Try to include three healthy meals and two small snacks in a day. This would ensure that you eat something when hunger strikes and do not overeat later.

2. Limit high-fat and sugary foods:

We all know that high-fat and calorie-dense foods contribute to weight gain. Fight obesity by eliminating high-sugar foods and fatty foods, or at least limit their intake. Shallow fry, don't deep fry, cook in less oil, avoid junk food and eat naturally sweet foods like fruits.

3. Stay Hydrated:

When you drink water regularly throughout the day, you feel less hungry and eat less. Isn't it a great way to avoid overeating? Besides, good water intake also helps promote a healthy body, hair and skin.

4. Pick Lean Proteins

We all are under the impression that a protein-rich diet facilitates weight loss. It is true but to a certain extent. People struggling with obesity should stick to lean proteins and avoid fatty high-protein foods that are difficult to digest. Lean proteins from foods like fish, chicken, beans, and lentils are lower in calories than fatty meats.

5. Eat Plenty Of Fresh Foods

Fresh fruits and vegetables offer more potent vitamins and minerals to better manage weight than packaged or frozen foods. So, pick fresh fruit instead of packaged snacks, and go for seasonal vegetables than frozen ones.





Also Read: Drink This Vegetable Juice Every Morning To Lose Belly Fat Faster)





World Obesity Day is an effective initiative to bring about the prevention and management of obesity. By making lifestyle changes and adopting healthy eating habits, you can take a small but significant step towards eradicating obesity.







