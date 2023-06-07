Don't we all just love sipping on refreshing beverages during the summer? For some, a tall glass of lassi would be their go-to option, and for others, a classic smoothie would do the job of quenching their thirst. Another popular summer cooler that we cannot forget to mention and have grown up drinking is the classic shikanji. You must recall memories of your grandmother or mother making this yummy beverage for you. It is traditionally made using lemon juice, club soda, and a blend of spices. But this desi drink provides room for experimentation, and you can add any seasonal fruit of your choice to it. Here we bring you a delicious mango shikanji recipe that'll become your new favourite this summer.

What Is Mango Shikanji Made Of?

As the name suggests, this shikanji obviously has mangoes as the main ingredient. Instead of club soda, this shikanji is made with water. Apart from this, it includes sugar (which you can also substitute for honey), fresh mint leaves, jeera powder, and some black salt. It is topped with a sprinkle of chaat masala, which gives it a tangy kick of flavour.

Why Is Mango Shikanji Considered Good For Summer?

Mango, the main ingredient in this shikanji, has a high water content and can prevent us from feeling dehydrated during the summer. Apart from this, it is also rich in antioxidants and fibre, making it an excellent option for our overall health. So, look no further and make yourself a glass of refreshing mango shikanji now!

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Masala For Shikanji (Recipe Inside)

Mango Shikanji Recipe: How To Make Mango Shikanji

To make this mango shikanji, you only need a handful of ingredients, and you'll be ready with a refreshing summer drink in a few minutes. First, wash the mangoes nicely, and then peel and chop them into pieces. Transfer to a blender and blend to form a smooth puree. To make this puree smoother, you can strain it through a strainer. Now, add this puree to a glass and add lemon juice, black salt, jeera powder, water, and ice. Give it a nice stir. Season it with chaat masala and serve chilled! Your mango shikanji is ready!

Also Read: Love Watermelon? Try This Yummy Watermelon Shikanji To Beat The Summer Heat





For the complete recipe for mango shikanji, click here.





Make this delicious mango shikanji at home to quench your thirst this summer. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more mango-based drinks for the summer, click here.