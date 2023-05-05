The scorching summer heat can leave us feeling tired, dehydrated, and low on energy. In such a situation, a delicious and refreshing drink with lots of ice is all that's needed to help us feel better. While there are plenty of yummy summer drink options to choose from, one drink that we can never get enough of is shikanji. This lemon-based drink has a tangy and slightly sweet taste, which makes it an absolute treat to the taste buds. Not only that, it is also rich in vitamin C and can help in digestion. But if you're a regular shikanji drinker and want to try something different, we've got you covered. We bring you a watermelon shikanji recipe that tastes incredibly delicious and is perfect for beating the summer heat.

Shikanji is a popular drink in every Indian household and a favourite of many during the summer season. This shikanji recipe gives a twist to the traditional drink by using watermelon as the main ingredient. It is sweet, tangy, and perfect for quenching thirst on hot summer days. You can make it for your guests or even for kids. We are sure they will absolutely love it. But first, let us tell you about some of the benefits of drinking watermelon shikanji.

Health Benefits Of Watermelon Shikanji: Why Is Watermelon Shikanji Considered Good For Summer?

1. Keeps You Cool

Watermelon, used in the drink, has high water content and contains electrolytes. This watermelon shikanji will not only help you cool, but may also prevent heat stroke and dehydration.

2. Low In Calories

If you're someone who is on a weight loss journey, then you should definitely try this drink. It is low in calories and can satisfy your sweet cravings without the added sugar found in other beverages.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Another advantage of including this drink in your summer diet is that it is power-packed with antioxidants. It is rich in vitamins C, A, and B6, which can help protect the body from damage caused by harmful free radicals.

4. Aids Digestion

Since this drink contains spices such as cumin, it is excellent for digestion. The lemon juice present in the drink can also help stimulate the digestive system.

Watermelon Shikanji Recipe: How To Make Watermelon Shikanji

To begin with, in a blender, blend the chopped watermelon until smooth. Strain the watermelon juice through a sieve into a large jug. Add the lemon juice, honey, black salt, and roasted cumin powder to the jug. Stir well to combine. Add chilled water and stir again.





Adjust the sweetness and salt as needed. Add ice cubes to the jug and pour over the shikanji into glasses filled with ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.





For the step-by-step recipe of watermelon shikanji, with ingredients, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious watermelon shikanji at home, and beat the summer heat in the right way. If you're looking for more watermelon-based drinks for the summer, check out some of our best recipes here.