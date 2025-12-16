If you are a chicken lover, you are truly spoilt for choice. From creamy butter chicken to spicy chicken curry, the options are endless, and each one is delicious in its own way. Among these favourites, one dish that has earned a special place in many hearts is chicken ghee roast. This Karnataka-style delicacy is known for its bold flavours, rich aroma and the irresistible combination of ghee and spices. While enjoying it at a restaurant is always a treat, recreating the same magic at home can be tricky. Sometimes, the dish may lack that distinct richness of ghee or the fiery kick from the chillies. So, what exactly are you doing wrong? Let's uncover the secrets to making it perfect every single time.

5 Expert Tips For Perfect Chicken Ghee Roast

1. Choose The Right Cut Of Chicken

Bone-in pieces are best because they retain moisture and absorb flavours deeply during cooking. Thighs and drumsticks stay tender even after simmering for a long time. This ensures the meat does not dry out and remains succulent. Using the right cut also enhances the overall taste and texture of the dish.

2. Use Authentic Byadgi Chillies For The Masala

Byadgi chillies give the dish its signature colour and mild heat without overwhelming the palate. Soak them in warm water before grinding to achieve a smooth, velvety paste. This step is crucial for creating a masala that coats the chicken evenly. Authentic chillies also bring a subtle sweetness that balances the spice beautifully.

3. Roast The Masala Until Aromatic

Take your time when roasting the masala in ghee, as this process releases essential oils and intensifies flavour. The mixture should turn glossy and emit a rich aroma before you add the chicken. Rushing this step can leave the masala tasting raw and underdeveloped. A well-roasted masala is the foundation of a perfect ghee roast.

4. Cook On Low Heat For Maximum Flavour

Slow cooking allows the chicken to absorb spices gradually, resulting in a deeper, more balanced taste. High heat can cause the meat to toughen and the masala to burn. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even cooking. Patience here pays off with tender meat and a harmonious blend of flavours.

5. Finish With A Generous Spoon Of Ghee

Adding ghee at the end gives the dish its signature richness and glossy finish. This final touch enhances aroma and adds a silky texture that makes the roast irresistible. Do not skip this step, as it elevates the entire experience. A little extra ghee can make all the difference in achieving authentic taste.

How To Make Chicken Ghee Roast At Home

Ingredients:

500g chicken (bone-in pieces)

8-10 Byadgi chillies

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black peppercorns

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

1/2 cup curd

4 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp jaggery

Salt to taste

Curry leaves for garnish

Method:

Soak Byadgi chillies in warm water for 15 minutes. Grind them with coriander seeds, cumin, peppercorns and fenugreek into a smooth paste. Marinate chicken with curd and a little salt for 30 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan, add the masala paste and roast on low flame until aromatic and glossy. Add marinated chicken and cook on low heat until tender, stirring occasionally. Mix in jaggery and adjust salt. Finish with a spoonful of ghee and garnish with curry leaves.

Serve your chicken ghee roast hot with neer dosa or steamed rice and enjoy the authentic flavours of coastal Karnataka in every bite.