South Indian cuisine is known worldwide for its rich and spicy food preparations. This wholesome cuisine is home to many vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian dishes. And if you're someone who enjoys south Indian cuisine, you may be familiar with the popular ghee roast. This classic dish is a Mangalorean delicacy. It is made with roasted meat and veggies that are simmered in a pool of flavourful masalas and aromatic desi ghee. Just the aroma of it is enough to make our mouths water. So, if you're craving some ghee roast, here we bring you another scrumptious version of it, a chicken ghee roast.





In this recipe, boneless chicken pieces are roasted in a fiery red gravy, made with oodles of ghee. This chicken ghee roast offers a medley of spicy and tangy flavours. If you're a chicken lover, this dish is definitely worth a try! Make this Mangalorean delicacy for your next dinner party and we are sure your guests will absolutely love it! So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast Recipe: How To Make Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast

To begin with the recipe, first, wash and clean the chicken thoroughly. In a mixing bowl, add curd, turmeric and lemon juice. Mix well. Add the washed chicken pieces in the curd mixture and marinate for at least 1 hour. Heat a flat skillet and add dry red chilies, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves and peppercorns. Roast them on low flame till the aroma of the spices wafts through the air.





Once the spices are cool, add them to a mixer jar along with garlic paste, tamarind paste and 1 tbsp of water to form a smooth paste. Keep aside. Next, heat some ghee in a kadai. Add curry leaves and allow them to crackle. Add the marinated chicken and cook until it becomes firm. Now, add the ghee roast masala and combine everything together. Allow it to cook until the ghee separates from the chicken and reaches the surface. Finally, add in the jaggery and salt. Once the jaggery has melted, mix well and check for seasoning. Mangalorean chicken ghee roast is ready!











