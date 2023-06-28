Let's agree, we all dream of having that Instagram-worthy kitchen setup. With chic crockeries, planters, organised shelves, colourful backgrounds and more, we have been mood-boarding one such kitchen forever. But have you ever visualised a garbage bin in it? Probably not and that's where many of us go wrong! We agree trash bins can be a source of pesky annoyance, but the reality is, no kitchen can do with it. Proper waste disposal plays a key role in maintaining a clean and organised kitchen and a few adjustments here and there can ensure a proper waste bin system in your kitchen, without making it look messy.

Here, we prepared a guideline for you describing some important points that you need to keep in mind while setting up the disposal system in your kitchen. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ultimate Guide To Waste Disposal Management In Kitchen:

1. Fix a spot to set the disposal bins:

While setting up your kitchen, make sure you fix a spot to keep those disposal bins. Ideally, it should be in a closed or hidden corner, away from the food and utensils, to prevent any foul smell or risk of contamination. Moreover, keeping it in a hidden place prevent it from spoiling the look and feel of your kitchen.

2. Choose the bins right:

How you dispose of the waste plays an important role in safe kitchen practice. It is important to choose the right kind of bin for different types of waste. Generally, it is recommended to have two bins - one for the dry waste and the other for the wet ones. Segregating the waste helps with proper disposal.

3. Never keep the wastebin open:

Go for the wastebins with lids as keeping them open may spread a foul smell. Moreover, they become the breeding ground for germs, insects and even flies, which further spoil the fresh food.

4. Dispose of waste regularly:

Try to unload the waste bin on a daily basis. Every locality has a recycling station to decompose or recycle the waste. Dump your kitchen waste there on a regular basis to keep up a healthy kitchen practice.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Clean and sanitise the wastebins regularly:

Trust us, wastebins are the most suited breeding grounds for germs, infecting the entire kitchen setup. An unhygienic kitchen leads to unsafe cooking of meals, further affecting overall health, including food poisoning. Hence, it is important to clean, sanitise and dry the waste bins every day to keep up a safe kitchen practice.

6. Minimise wastage:

The best practice is to minimise wastage as much as possible. By doing this, you will not only reduce wastage, but the disposal process will get yet easier.

Now that you have the tips handy, follow them carefully and enjoy a clean, organised, safe and beautiful kitchen every single day.