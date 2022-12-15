Baking is an art that only a few can master. While it may look easy from the outside, there's a lot that goes behind making those sweet delights. And when it comes to desserts, there is nothing more impressive and tempting than a beautifully frosted cake. While the texture and flavour of a cake are important, it's no secret that the frosting is what makes it truly beautiful. If you're a home-baker, you know how difficult it is to frost a cake and make sure everything is in place. So, if you're someone who struggles to frost a cake, fret not. Today, we bring you a list of easy tips that'll help you achieve that perfectly smooth finish every time you bake. Take a look.





Also read: Baking Tips: How To Make The Perfect Cheesecake

Here Are 5 Tips To Ice A Cake Perfectly:

1.Use Cooled Cake Layers

Before you start icing your cake, make sure your cake layers are completely cooled. Any lingering warmth in the cake will melt your frosting and make it difficult to spread it out evenly. Basically, it will just create a mess.

2.Level Your Cake

For a perfectly smooth finish, it's always a good idea to level your cake layers before frosting. This also allows the cake to stack more easily. Use a sharp knife to level off the top layer and get rid of that domed appearance.

3.Crumb Coat Your Cake

After your layers are perfectly stacked, it's time to give your cake a crumb coat. First, brush off any excess crumbs from the sides of your cake and then spread a very thin layer of icing over the cake using an offset spatula. Give it a quick chill in the refrigerator after this.

4.Use Enough Frosting

Make sure you use enough frosting to ice your cake. If you use too little, your cake will show through and you won't be satisfied with the results. So, don't be tempted to skip using some extra frosting.





Also read: Is Baking On Your Mind? Try Making This Buttercream Icing To Amp Up Your Cakes

5.Smooth It All Out

Once your crumb coat is set, you can start giving your cake the final touches. Start spreading the frosting from the centre and then move onto the sides of the cake. PS: Dip your spatula in hot water to get that exceptionally smooth frosting.













So, the next time you decide to ice your cake, keep these tips in mind!