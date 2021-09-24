We all love bread pakora. Don't we? Spicy aloo mix stuffed between two bread slices, which is then dunked in besan batter and fried to perfection. Already slurping? We completely get you! Bread pakora makes a popular choice for anytime snacking - have it as your weekend special breakfast or pair with evening tea, bread pakora spells indulgence. But have you ever wondered if bread pakora had no bread in the recipe? Yes, you heard us. We bring you a unique bread pakora recipe that is made without using any bread. This unique recipe has been curated by MasterChef Kunal Kapur.





Chef Kunal Kapur took to his Instagram to share a quick video demonstrating how to make bread pakoda without using bread. " If you love bread pakoda but are bored with that same oily version then this recipe is for you. Bread Pakoda without Bread - an instant, healthy and gluten-free recipe. So are you gonna give it a try?" he wrote alongside the video post. Check out the complete post here.





Also Read: How To Make Nutritious Cheela With Leftover Sambar - Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Recipe

Here's The Written Recipe For Chef Kunal Kapur's Bread Pakoda Without Bread:

Ingredients

2 cups besan

1tsp cumin

Salt, to taste

1/4th cup onion, chopped

1tsp chilli powder

1tsp green chilli chopped

Handful coriander, chopped

2tsp ginger, chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2tsp kasoori methi powder

1tsp chaat masala

1tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 cup curd

1.5 cup (approx) water

1.5 tsp baking soda

A dash of oil

For Green Chutney:

A small bunch fresh coriander

4nos tomatoes, medium

1/2 tsp black salt

to taste salt

A small piece ginger, chopped

4tbsp lemon juice

1tsp cumin

a pinch sugar

1 green chilli

Handful mint leaves

Method:

For Sandwich:

Mix together besan, cumin, salt, onions, chilli powder, green chillies, coriander, ginger, turmeric, kasoori methi, chaat masala, cumin powder, curd and water.

Make it into a thick but pouring batter.

Heat the sandwich maker and drizzle some oil on both sides.

At this stage add baking soda into the batter and mix it gently in one direction.

Rest for a minute and then pour the batter into the sandwich maker. Spread the batter evenly to cover the entire area.

Close it and let it cook for 7-10mins or till it gets a light brown color on the outside.

Remove, cut from centre and serve it hot with chutney.

For The Chutney:

Mix together all the ingredients in a blender jar and grind to a paste.

Remove to a bowl, adjust seasoning if required and serve.

Make sure the chutney is served cold. You can store the chutney in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

What are you waiting for? This weekend make yourself this unique bread pakoda and indulge!









