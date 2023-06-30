There's nothing more satisfying than the aroma of a freshly made meal at home. But unfortunately, that same aroma can turn into a funky odour by the end of the day, and let's agree, it is severely off-putting. The fact that the odour lingers for days, no matter how often you clean, makes the kitchen the smelliest room in the house. If the greasy smell is ruining the vibe of your house and making you feel disappointed, then dear readers, today is the last day of your suffering. Brace yourself, as we have found some easy-to-execute ways to get rid of the greasy smell from your kitchen and freshen the air fast. Check out the pointers given below.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Smart Tips To Get Rid Of The Greasy Smell In Your Kitchen:

1. Brew some coffee:

A shot of caffeine will not only help you feel refreshed but can also prevent unwanted odour. Coffee contains nitrogen, and the aroma of brewed coffee can neutralize the greasy odour.

2. Boil lemon peels:

From now on, do not throw away the lemon peels after using them for zest. At the end of the cooking process, boil them in water, along with some cloves and cinnamon. The steam will clear the air immediately. This mixture works as a natural air purifier.

3. Cook with the windows open:

Always remember, closed doors retain odours more. So, we suggest cooking with the windows open for cross-ventilation. This will help clear the smell while preparing a meal.

4. Add baking soda to water and let the mixture sit overnight:

For very stubborn odours, try preparing a mixture by adding baking soda to water. Keep the bowl on your kitchen countertop overnight, and it will absorb the odour from the air. Alternatively, you can use vinegar instead.

5. Clean the garbage bin and sink thoroughly:

While we clean the countertop and stove every time after cooking, we often overlook the sink and the garbage bin. Trust us, these two elements can also contribute to that smell. Hence, we suggest cleaning the garbage area regularly and placing some lemon peels in it to prevent odour. Additionally, clean and wash the sink properly, and pass the lemon water used as a natural air purifier through the sink pipe to clean that area as well. But remember to cool it down before disposing of it.

Now that you know these hacks, use them daily and enjoy a fresh-smelling kitchen every single time. Enjoy cooking!