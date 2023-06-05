Nothing quite compares to the joy and satisfaction of making non-vegetarian delicacies at home. Isn't it? It's not just the taste that is so irresistible, but the fact that we're well aware of the freshness of the meat and ingredients used in it that gives us mental peace. Now, this is definitely a plus point of cooking at home, but you must've noticed that non-vegetarian food tends to leave a lingering smell in the utensil it was cooked in. This odour can also transfer to other dishes you plan to cook with it. It can also be quite unpleasant for someone who's probably a vegetarian at your home and doesn't wish to use that utensil. If you find it difficult to remove this smell, here are some easy tips that'll come in handy the next time you face such a problem. Take a look.

Here Are 5 Ways To Remove Meat Odour From Utensils:

1. Vinegar

We're all well aware of the amazing cleaning properties of vinegar. Whether it's for getting rid of foul odours or stubborn stains, it helps eliminate all of them effectively. Vinegar can also be used to remove meat smell from utensils. First, rinse it with water, and then simply pour vinegar over it. After some time, rinse it with warm water again.

2. Use Lemon And Water

Just like vinegar, even lemon is effective in eliminating odour due to its high acid content. This is why you'll find lemon as the main ingredient in several cleaning agents that are available in the market. You can either fill the utensil with water and some lemon juice or rub the lemon wedges directly on them.

3. Use Baking Soda And Water

If you're still unable to get rid of the smell, we suggest using a mix of baking soda and water. Baking soda is known for its remarkable cleaning properties, and you'll be impressed to see how quickly it vanishes the meat odour. Dip your utensils in water and add a pinch of baking soda to it. Allow them to sit for some time before taking them out.

4. Coffee Powder

The smell of freshly brewed coffee is quite satisfying, isn't it? But did you know your beloved coffee can also be used to get rid of unwanted smells? This is due to the presence of nitrogen in it. Use a mix of coffee powder and water to remove the meat odour from your utensils. You will notice that the smell has vanished!

5. Gram Flour (Besan)

Did you know you can also use gram flour to remove the smell of meat from your utensils? Sounds quite surprising, right? Besan has absorbent properties and helps eliminate the smell of strong odours, including meat. You can sprinkle some of it on your utensils and then rinse with warm water.





