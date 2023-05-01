Chicken is a versatile food that is cooked all around the world. It can be prepared in a variety of ways, including whole, minced, and shredded forms. Although, different recipes call for various cuts of chicken, shredding it is one of the best ways to use chicken for recipes. Chicken that has been shredded can be used to create delectable soups, appetisers, and main course dishes. If you are a beginner cook and don't have much knowledge about different techniques you can opt to shred chicken, worry not! We are here to help you master the art of shredding chicken perfectly. Here are 4 simple ways you can use to shred chicken easily.





Here Are 4 Easy Ways To Shred Chicken Perfectly:

1. Shred By Using Hands

This is a traditional way of shredding chicken. For years, people have used their hands to shred chicken. All you have to do is take the boiled chicken in a bowl and tear apart thin slices of chicken with your bare hands, you can also use gloves and do the same. Ensure the chicken is not too hot as it may burn your skin.

Simply shred chicken with your hands. Photo Credit: istock

2. Shred With Two-Forks

Another classic method to shred chicken is by using two forks. For those who don't like shredding chicken with bare hands can simply opt for this method. Simply hold the chicken with one fork and shred small pieces of chicken with the help of another fork. Make sure you don't keep your hand loose while holding the chicken as it will slip away.

Use two forks to pull apart chicken pieces.

Photo Credit: istock

3. Shred By Using Food Processor

This is by far the fastest and easiest way to shred chicken. If you have a large quantity of chicken to shred, then this method will be a saviour as it will do the task in minutes. Just add some boiled pieces of chicken to the food processor and grind it for 40 seconds. Take a look and grind it again to get the perfect texture of shredded chicken. Ensure you don't over-grind it as it will turn into minced chicken instead of shredded chicken.

4. Hand Blender Shredded Chicken

For those who don't have a food processor, using a hand blender will do the task as well. A hand blender has sharp blades that will quickly shred the chicken. To use this method, add boiled chicken to a bowl and shred the chicken with a hand blender on low speed. Keep checking the texture of the shredded pieces and stop accordingly.

Just like vegetables you can also hand blend the boiled chicken pieces. Photo Credit: istock

You Can Make These Delicious Recipes With Shredded Chicken:

1. Pulled Chicken Ranch Bagelwich Recipe

What's better than filling in some shredded chicken in fresh bagel buns? This recipe is delicious and takes less time to prepare. All you require are bagels, sauces of your choice, chopped vegetables, and shredded chicken to prepare the pulled chicken ranch bagelwich. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Chicken Pasta

We all love pasta, don't we? Make a scrumptious bowl of chicken pasta for yourself by using shredded chicken. Start by boiling pasta, then cook the shredded chicken in the sauce along with the pasta. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Chicken Potli

Chicken potli is a deep-fried wonton dish that is filled with minced or shredded chicken. It can be eaten as an evening snack along with savoury sauces. Cook the shredded chicken in spices to add flavour. Click here for the full recipe.





Hope you like these methods of shredding chicken. Try these and share your feedback in the comment section below. For more chicken recipes, click here.