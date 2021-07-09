If there's one ingredient which is the perfect balance of health and taste, it has to be chicken. From salads to soups and main course to appetisers - chicken finds its way into countless preparations. Apart from being high on protein, chicken is also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals too. The humble meat is quite versatile and can be cooked in a number of ways. However, shredding chicken for dishes can often be quite a task. A new easy cooking hack has found a simple trick to give perfectly shredded chicken in no time. Wondering how? Watch the video to know.

Shared on Instagram by user @raising.wildlings, the hack received over 21.6 views and 1.4k likes. "Honestly best life hack of my adult life," she wrote in the caption of the post. In the short video clip, we could see whole pieces of chicken kept in a deep-bottomed pan. The user brought a hand blender into the pan and the entire batch of chicken was shredded to bits in a matter of seconds.





How simple and convenient right? Gone are the days when you would have to shred chicken manually with the help of a fork. The tedious process has become extremely simple with this brilliant hack. It's also another great reason to invest in a hand blender for your kitchen. Instagram users too couldn't get enough of the chicken shredding hack. "What the heck! I have wasted so much of my life shredding with 2 forks," commented one user while another said, "I can't wait to try this!"





You can use shredded chicken to prepare chicken soup or salad, use it in gravies or simply make a sandwich or a burger with it.





For a list of easy chicken recipes, click here.