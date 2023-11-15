House parties are fun, even more so during the festive season. Friends and families come together to socialise and make the festival a memorable one. But let us all agree that hosting a party is not as easy as it seems. From arranging the house to cooking meals for a large group - a lot goes into putting together a perfect evening. Guess what the toughest part is? It's the post-part cleanup. We bet you will all agree to this.

Cooking a meal in large batch often leave us with a messy kitchen. Then you have the used plates, cups, disposable containers, bottles, and a lot to sort. All of these come together to make the situation overwhelming at times. But fret not, we are here to help you out. This article will provide you with a post-party cleaning guide to make this easy and fuss-free.

5 Easy Ways To Clean Up Your Kitchen After A Party:

1. Plan before starting the cleaning process:

After bidding adieu to your guests, take some time and plan how to move ahead with the job. This will help you sort the process and make things quick and fuss-free.

2. Sort things according to category:

You will find various types of elements in a kitchen. The best practice is to separate things according to category and then clean each category one after the other. For instance, separate the disposables from the regular utensils and then start with the cleaning process.

3. Keep more than one garbage container:

After each party, you will find a lot of things that need to be disposed. And that is why, you need enough garbage containers handy. This will make the process easy and get the job done in no time.

4. Make space in the fridge for the leftovers:

Leftover food is very common at social gatherings. What do you do with those foods? You either distribute it among guests or store it in the refrigerator for later use. If you plan to store the extra food, it is suggested to make enough space in the refrigerator. Just transfer the leftovers to small containers and store them.

5. Wipe off major spills immediately:

Do not leave everything for later. We suggest, keeping some wipes handy to clean any kind of spillage immediately. This will help you get half of the job done and also avoid stains on sofas and bed sheets.

Now that you have the tips and tricks handy, follow them well and avoid the hassle of cleaning the kitchen after the party.