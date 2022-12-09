Hansika Motwani's grand wedding has been in the news these days. The actor tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohail Kathuria on December 4, 2022 in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The wedding was all about extravaganza and we got to see it all on social media. Several pictures and videos from their nuptial ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving us in awe. Adding to the list, we recently came across a picture featuring new bride Hansika performing a post-wedding ritual. In the image, Hansika is seen preparing halwa for her 'pehli rasoi' and scooping some in a bowl.





The picture was shared by Hansika's husband Sohail Kathuria on his Instagram handle. The picture read, "Pehli Rasoi". Take a look:





Looks delicious, right? If you are like us, then the delicious halwa is making you drool too. Fret not; we have got you covered. We curated a list of some of our favourite halwa recipes for you to try at home and relish. Check them out.

Here're 5 Delicious Halwa Recipes For You:

1.Sooji Halwa:

The classic halwa recipe is made with sooji, elaichi, dry fruits, sugar and oodles of ghee. You can either have it as is or pair with poori to make a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.

2.Atte Ka Halwa:

Atte ka halwa insantly remind us of the kadha Prasad available at the Gurdwaras. It's absolutely delicious; isn't it? Just remember, do not overcook your halwa. Click here for the recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/quick-recipes-this-quick-and-easy-atte-ka-halwa-is-ideal-for-untimely-sugar-cravings-2189258

3.Besan Halwa:

A winter delicacy, besan ka halwa is rich, greasy and warms you up during the winter season. And we suggest, instead of sugar, you can use jaggery powder in the recipe. Click here for recipe.

4.Badam Ka Halwa:

This recipe adds a nutty delight to our palate. All you need in this recipe are almonds, ghee, and sugar. You can also replace almonds with walnut. Click here for the recipe.

5.Gajar Ka Halwa:

A winter must-have, gajar ka halwa spells indulgence. All you need to do is cook grated gajar in ghee, sugar, milk and generous amount of dry fruits. Click here for recipe.





Try these yummy halwa recipes in your own 'rasoi'.