Winter is here and so is the time for winter indulgence. The nip in the air makes us crave for all things yummy, like never before. And to satiate that craving, the season brings along a range of delicacies. From gajar ka halwa to gur ki kheer - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another such delicious winter treat is badam ka halwa. Known to be the dessert of the affluent, this dish has a history in the kitchens of the Mughals. They gave halwa an exotic spin with usage of various rich ingredients like almonds, carrot, ghee and more. As the name goes, badam ka halwa is made with healthy and tasty almonds. Here, almond paste is cooked with oodles of ghee and sugar to get this unique dessert. It not only adds a nutty goodness to our sweet cravings, but also helps us keep warm during the season. Moreover, it makes for a great addition to your dessert menu during the winters.





Considering the popularity, we bring you a super easy badam ka halwa recipe that will instantly tug at heartstrings. Take a look.





Also Read: Make Yummy Gajar Ka Halwa In 30 Minutes With This Quick Recipe

How To Make Badam Ka Halwa | Badam Ka Halwa Recipe:

Step 1. Add almonds in boiling water. Blanch them for 5 minutes.

Step 2. Let it cool and peel off the skin. Make a paste.





Step 3. Pour ghee in a pan, add almond paste and cook.





Step 4. Add sugar and cook till the colour changes.





Step 5. Garnish with some sliced almonds and serve. You may also add some silve vark if you want.





Watch the detailed recipe video of badam ka halwa in the header section.





And like us, if you too are a fan of halwa, then we have a surprise for you. We bring walnut halwa recipe that too will add some nutty goodness to your palate. Click here for the recipe.





That's not all. We have also handpicked some unique halwa recipes that you might not have tried till now. Click here to know more about it.