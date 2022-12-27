For Indians, tea is more than just a brewed beverage, it's an emotion. No matter what time of the day it is, a cup of hot kadak chai has the power to make everything right. While we don't need a specific time to enjoy this beverage, evening tea-time holds a special place in our heart. And what makes it even more special is the endless list of scrumptious snacks that we pair it with. One such popular evening snack is chivda - a delicious namkeen mixture made with flattened rice flakes (poha), spices, dry fruits and nuts. While most of us buy chivda from our local market, they are loaded with preservatives and salt and can be quite harmful for our health. Considering this, here we bring you a delicious homemade chivda recipe that is super easy to make.





This quick and crunchy snack is made with sev, kurmura, wheat flakes and corn flakes. They are then tossed in a flavourful tadka. This delightful combination has sweet and salty flavours and is an ideal snack to munch on with your evening cup of chai. So, if you're wondering how to make it at home, we have got you covered with this super easy and quick homemade chivda recipe. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Homemade Chivda Recipe: How To Make Homemade Chivda First, take a large bowl and mix all the cereals, sev, kurmura, wheat flakes and corn flakes.

Now, heat some oil in a wok. Add mustard seeds, hing, haldi, red chilli powder, curry leaves, jeera powder, amchoor powder, dried red chilli, salt and pepper. Fry them for around 20-30 seconds.

Then add the cereal mix and toss well so that they are well coated with the tadka.

Your homemade chivda is ready! Serve and enjoy!

You can also add some peanuts for taste.

For the complete recipe of homemade chivda, click here.











Prepare this at home for your family and friends and let us know how they liked it in the comments section below.










