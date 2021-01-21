Watch: Sabudana Chivda Namkeen Is Just The Desi And Crunchy Snack You Were Looking For

Sabudana chivda namkeen recipe is a must-try.

Sabudana often makes short appearances during fasting seasons, especially during Navratri. It is usually fashioned into sabudana tikki, sabudana khichdi, sabudana kheer and more such other vrat-friendly dishes. If you enjoy the soft and spongy texture of sabudana while fasting, why ignore it rest of the days? Sabudana can be used to make many delicious treats; this flavourful namkeen, for instance. Sabudana chivda namkeen is ideal to satiate your in-between-the-meals cravings with its fulfilling contents and great taste. This namkeen has a unique sweet and spicy taste, which will surely please your taste buds. It is easy to make and requires some very common ingredients.



A warning here though - this sabudana chivda namkeen is fully fried, so if you are just looking for a tasty snack, loaded with flavours, this one is a good pick. The namkeen is a mish-mash of sabudana or tapioca pearls combined with lots of nuts like peanuts, cashews and almonds. Green chillies and red chilli powder add spice to it while raisins and sugar add a dash of sweetness.





Sabudana has a very soft textue. Image:iStock



Sabudana chivda namkeeen recipe:



Step 1 - Add some water to sabudana just to wet all the pearls.

Step 2 - Heat oil in a pan and fry the sabudana till it becomes crunchy. Take it out with the help of a large sieve and place on tissue paper to absorb excess oil.

Step 3 - In the same pan, fry some dry coconut slices, almonds, cashews, raisins and lots of peanuts.

Step 4 - Now lightly fry some curry leaves and chopped green chillies.

Step 5 - In a bowl, toss all the sabudana pearls. Top with the rest of the ingredients.

Step 6 - Season the mixture with red chilli powder, powdered sugar, Himalayan salt, and mix everything together well.



Watch the recipe video of this yummy sabudana snack from YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat':













