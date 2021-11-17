After a long day of work, a hot cup of tea is the perfect way to refresh ourselves, isn't it? The evening tea allows us to take a break from the stressful day and enjoy a few precious moments with our loved ones. It is why we make a big deal of it - we eat namkeen, sit together with our family and drink some chai over gup-shup. But consuming store-bought namkeen daily can be unhealthy. The packets are filled with preservatives and added colours that are not good for our bodies. It is better to eat homemade snacks over store-bought snacks. Now you must be wondering, how can we make namkeen at home? Don't worry, we have your back! We have found easy recipes for all our favourite dry snacks! The best part about these namkeen recipes is that they use ingredients that are easily available in our pantries!





Also Read: Make Tandoori Chai At Home In Just 3 Easy Steps

Here Are 7 Classic Namkeen Recipes For Your Evening Chai:

1. Namak Para







This is crispy dry snack is made with a flavoured dough of maida, atta and seasoning that is then deep-fried. This recipe makes a healthier namak para by baking rather than frying.











Click here for the full recipe of Namak Para.

Banana chips make a crunchy and delicious snack.

2. Banana Chips







A classic South Indian that has won the heart of every Indian, banana chips brings delicious flavours of bananas into a savoury snack.











Click here for the full recipe of Banana Chips.





3. Chivda







Chivda is a masaledaar snack mix filled with a variety of ingredients to give a crunchy snack perfect for all occasions. It is made of flattened rice, spices, dry fruit and more.











Click here for the full recipe of Chivda.











Also Read: 11 Best South Indian Snacks Recipes | Top South Indian Snacks Recipes





4. Murukuru







This spiral-shaped South Indian snack makes for the perfect crispy treat to pair with chai. It is made of gram flour and dals.











Click here for the full recipe of Murkuru.





5. Ganthia







This deep-fried snack is from the state of Gujarat. It is made by frying besan strips in hot oil.











Click here for the full recipe of Ganthia.

Bhakarwadi taste sweet and savoury.

6. Bhakarwadi







A traditional Maharashtrian snack made of soft dough rolled out and filled with the goodness of aromatic seeds and flavourful spices, fried crisp and golden.











Click here for the full recipe of Bhakarwadi.





7. Peanut Sundal







Another classic South Indian snack, peanut sundal is loaded with peanuts, curry leaves and grated coconut. It is often paired with the evening chai.











Click here for the full recipe for Peanut Sundal.











Try making these popular snacks from scratch and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.









