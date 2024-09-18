We all love a clean home, right? Whether it's the weekend or getting ready for a festival, that deep cleaning spree kicks in. And the kitchen? It always needs some extra love. But there's one thing we often miss - those kitchen tube lights and bulbs. They collect months of grime, which dims their brightness, and let's be real, we hardly ever think of cleaning them. Well, it's time to change that! Here are some super simple and safe tips to get your tube lights and bulbs shining again, hassle-free.





Also Read: 5 Easy Ways to Clean Your Dirty And Sticky Kitchen Towels

A Few Things To Remember Before You Start:

1. Safety first: Make sure to switch off the lights before cleaning.

2. Let them cool: Remove the bulbs and tube lights from the fittings and wait until they've cooled down completely.





3. Check the dust level: Based on how dirty they are, decide if dry dusting is enough or if you need a cleaning solution.





4. Use the right cloth: A microfiber or cotton cloth works best for wiping them down.

Here Are 4 Hacks To Clean Your Sticky Kitchen Tube Light And Bulb:

Baking Soda Solution

Mix two teaspoons of baking soda with two cups of water. Dip a microfiber cloth in this solution and gently wipe the tube light or bulb. Be sure not to pour the solution directly on the bulb-it could cause damage.

Lemon and Baking Soda

If there's heavy dirt or grease buildup, try this method. In a bowl, mix the juice of one lemon with two tablespoons of baking soda to create a paste. Take a lemon slice, spread the paste on it, and gently scrub the bulb. Once clean, wipe it down with a damp cloth and let it dry.

Soapy Water

Cooking can lead to grease sticking to the bulbs, making it tough to clean. Mix liquid soap or detergent in two cups of water. Dip a microfiber cloth in the solution, wring it out slightly, and wipe away the grease. Use a dry cotton cloth to finish up.

Vinegar Solution

For extra sticky bulbs, mix a little detergent with one cup of vinegar. Soak a cloth in the solution and wipe the bulb clean. Again, let it dry completely before putting it back in the fitting.





Always remember-turn off the main electric connection before you begin cleaning for maximum safety!









