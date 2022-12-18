Green chillies (hari mirch) are an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. They not only add a certain level of spiciness to a dish but also help enhance its flavour. And if you're someone who loves spicy food, then you'd know that green chillies make for the perfect accompaniment to any Indian meal. Not only this, they are also loaded with several health benefits. Green chillies are an excellent source of vitamin C, help in boosting immunity and also have antibacterial properties. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking hari mirch ki sabzi recipe that is ideal to make over the weekend. It is also perfect for those who have low tolerance to spice.





This dish is made with a special variety of green chillies that are bigger than normal chillies. They are also less spicy. In this recipe, green chillies are flavoured with a melange of varied spices. This hari mirch ki sabzi makes for a quick side dish and tastes best when paired with roti, paratha or any other Indian bread of your choice. This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' Check out the recipe below:

Achaari Hari Mirch Sabzi Recipe: How To Make Achaari Hari Mirch Sabzi

First, take a bowl and add chopped green chillies. Keep aside. Take a crusher and add mustard seeds. Crush them well to make a coarse powder. Add fennel (saunf) seeds and crush again. Now, heat 5 tbsp of mustard oil in a pan set on medium flame. Once the oil becomes hot, turn off the flame.





Next, mix the prepared mustard seed and fennel seed powder with the green chillies. Add haldi, Kashmiri red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice. Now, add 1/2 tsp of hing to the mustard oil. Mix well. Add this to the green chilli mixture and combine everything together. Achaari hari mirch sabzi is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.



