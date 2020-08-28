Green Chilli Fry Can Be Your Instant Pickle And A Spicy Side Dish For Indian Meals; Watch Recipe Video

Green chilli fry recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Indian meals are incomplete without a flavourful side dish.

This spicy green chilli fry can work as instant pickle.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

We may put a number of dishes on our plate but nothing beats a side dish of pickle to add a kick of flavour to our Indian meal. Usually, we keep a variety of pickles and chutneys in our kitchen but there are times (awfully many of them) when we are out of them. This green chilli fry can be the perfect accompaniment to your meal and ideal for spicy food lovers. Made with green chilli (hari mirch) mixed with some strong spices, this side dish is a must-try.





Slit green chillies into two halves and stir fry in oil. You can remove seeds from the chillies if you want to tone down the spiciness of the dish. Flavour the chillies with salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala and fennel powder. Sprinkle lemon juice that will balance out the spiciness of the chillies and will enhance its flavour at the same time.





This recipe from YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' gives you a lip-smacking side dish of green chilli fry but you can experiment and add other spices of your choice. You can choose to keep it soft or cook them till they turn crispy. This green chilli condiment can be stored in refrigerator for up to 10 days. In just few easy steps, you can make a spicy, lip-smacking side dish of green chillies and enjoy your hearty meal of rice-gravy, parathas, chole bhature, Indian platter and so on.

Watch Green Chilli Fry Recipe Video:







(Also Read: This Chana Dal And Dahi Chutney Is The Ideal Side Dish For High-Protein Diet)













