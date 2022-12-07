South Indian food is something we can eat at any time of day. From bold curries to flavourful Biryanis, comforting stews to hearty parottas, the cuisine has a lot to offer. Along with the aforementioned classics, this vibrant and flavourful cuisine is also enhanced by food pairings, which combine the delectability of two dishes into a wholesome meal. If you share our love of South Indian cuisine, we bring you a South Indian food combination that will pamper your taste buds and you will definitely ask for more. This combo is Malabar Parotta and Kurma. It's filling, quick, and simple to prepare!





Malabar parotta has a very distinctive texture that is soft yet crispy, flaky yet fluffy. There, we saw you slurping! While the cooking technique for Malabar parotta and laccha paratha is very similar, what distinguishes the two is the use of ingredients. Now if you are wondering - is Malabar paratha made of maida? Yes, it contains maida that makes it softer than laccha paratha, which is made of atta. For the complete recipe of Malabar Parotta/Paratha, read below.

Malabar Parotta And Kurma Recipe: How To Make Malabar Parotta And Kurma

To begin with, simply knead soft dough with maida, cut into small portions, and roll into a flat roti. Then brush the parotta with ghee, fold it from corner to corner, and roll it again. Folding assists in obtaining the layers of the parotta. Chef Kunal Kapur has shared some tips to make authentic Malabar Parotta. Click here to know about the tips to make Malabar Parotta.

Now, for South Indian-Style Aloo Kurma, take dry red chilies, coriander seeds, poppy seeds, and cumin seeds. Preheat a frying pan. Add the spices and lightly toast them on a low heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant. Browning them is not required. Allow these spices to cool completely before using. For the complete recipe, click here.





Your wholesome South Indian combo is ready! Let us know how you all liked it!



