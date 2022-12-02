Moringa oleifera is a tropical and subtropical plant native to India. It's also known as the 'drumstick tree' or the 'horseradish tree.' Because moringa can withstand both extreme drought and light frost, it is widely grown around the world. Every part of the tree is edible due to its high nutritive value. The leaves are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and other vital phytochemicals. Extracts from the leaves are used to treat a variety of medical conditions. It is also used as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and antimicrobial agent. However, consuming leaves and incorporating them into your daily diet can be difficult because it's a little challenging to dissolve leaves. Don't worry! We'll demonstrate how to make moringa powder using moringa leaves in this article.

Here Are Steps To Make Moringa Powder:

First, you need to shade-dry the leaves. Once done, wash them thoroughly since moringa is majorly found in backyards.

After washing the leaves, spread them on a clean cotton cloth. Now, use another cloth to cover the leaves. This will speed up the drying process.

Once they are dried, remove them from the stem in a large container. Spread them out and make sure there are no hard stems.

Keep the container away from sunlight. Place it inside a room and cover it with a thin cloth.

After 4-5 days, you will notice that the leaves are dried out. Ps: how fast the leaves dry depends on the climate of the place you live in.

Lastly, grind the dried leaves in a grinder until coarse powder.

Store it in a glass container and place it away from the sunlight.

Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder

1. Aids Weight Loss

Moringa is high in fibre, which helps you feel fuller for longer. The leaves contain chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant that acts as a natural fat burner and also aids in balancing blood sugar levels, which is linked to your metabolism. It is known to lower blood glucose levels, making it beneficial to diabetics. To make moringa tea, just boil a tsp of moringa powder in water, add honey and drink every morning.

2. Provides Instant Energy

Moringa powder is high in nutrients and antioxidants. Your food provides your body with energy, which is primarily used to repair the normal cellular deterioration that takes place over time. Moringa powder is therefore great for giving you a quick boost of energy.

3. Skin And Hair Benefits

Moringa leaves are high in Vitamin A, which promotes supple skin. It is also a good source of all the essential amino acids that aid in the formation of keratin protein, which is required for longer and thicker hair. Moringa powder has significant antioxidant content in addition to anti-ageing properties.

What are you waiting for? Make your own moringa powder and incorporate it into your daily diet; let us know your experience in the comments below.




