Spicy Aloo Recipe Video: Spice Up Your Meal With This Quick And Delish Dry Potato Dish (Watch)

It won't be an exaggeration to say that potato (aloo) is man's best friend. One of the most popular vegetables across the world, it is versatile and helps you whip up countless number of recipes in no time. All you need is a potato or two to whip up a quick meal for those untimely hunger pangs. The best part is the bland taste and starchy texture helps you mould the root vegetable as per your choice. From crunchy French fries to gooey mashed potato and soft and chunky aloo jeera, one can literally prepare anything with potato.





Giving the regular aloo jeera a tantalising twist, we bring a spicy aloo recipe that can spruce up your meal without any effort. It is basically a dry potato recipe that includes tomatoes, chillies, coriander and a pool of spices. Chunky boiled potatoes, coated with a spicy masala-mix, makes for a delicious sabzi to pair with chapatti and dal-chawal. You may also use this spicy aloo as a stuffing for your desi-style sandwich or home-made roti roll for the kids.





How To Make Spicy Aloo – Written Recipe For You:

• Dry-roast cumin, coriander and sesame seeds for 2 minutes. Let it cool and grind. Keep aside.

• Grind ginger, coriander and green chilli, with some salt and water. Keep aside.





• Heat oil in a pan and fry sliced onions till they turn golden-brown in colour.





• Add tomato puree and cook for 5 minutes.





• Add the green chilli-ginger paste and cook well.





• Add boiled potato and cook for a while.





• Sprinkle the cumin-coriander powder and cook for 6-7 minutes.





• Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.





Try this quick recipe today and let us know how you like it!







