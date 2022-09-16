Baingan is one popular ingredient in every Indian kitchen, but let's agree - the most prominent reason for its popularity is baingan ka bharta. Smoked baingan, mashed with onion, chillies and spices, the dish spells indulgence. In fact, it has some earthy flavour to it that tugs at heartstrings every single time. Pair it with rice, roti, paratha or litti, and you have a wholesome meal ready in just no time. What fascinates us the most is the fact that the hearty baingan ka bharta recipe sees multiple variations across the country. Some add raw onion and mustard oil to the mix, while some cook everything in a kadhai.





During our research on the variations of baingan ka bharta recipes, we came across a preparation that was earthy, simple and village-style. Hence, we thought of sharing the recipe with you. This village-style baingan ka bharta recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Take a look

How To Make Village-Style Baingan Ka Bharta:

Heat some mustard oil on a tawa.

Add baingan slices (de-skinned and cut into pieces), tomato, green chilli and garlic to it. Roast all the vegetables until the outer layer turns brown.

Deskin the tomatoes and chop everything coarsely. Then mash everything with a potato masher.

Add chopped onion, grated ginger, salt to taste, roasted jeera powder, hing and red chilli powder to the mix.

Now mix everything well and serve immediately. You can also heat the mix in a pan to enjoy it hot.

Watch the village-style baingan ka bharta recipe video below:

Looks so easy and delicious; right? So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this dish today and enjoy a delicious meal today.





Try all the above recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.