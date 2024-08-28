Let's face it - the kitchen is the heart of every home, where tasty meals are made and memories are created. But nothing kills the vibe like a greasy, grimy mess everywhere. Ever wondered why this happens? It's usually due to simple oversights that lead to a kitchen that's always a bit of a disaster. These common slip-ups can ruin your cooking experience and even affect your dishes. No worries, though! We've got some easy tips to keep your kitchen grease-free and gleaming. Keep reading to find out more!





Also Read: 5 Must-Haves In Your Kitchen This Monsoon Season

Here Are 5 Simple Tips To Prevent Grease Build-Up In Your Kitchen:

1. De-clutter And Organise Daily:

After cooking, make it a habit to tidy up and organize your kitchen every day. This includes cleaning the spice jars and putting things back in their place before you leave. It saves time and helps prevent germs and pests from building up.

2. Ventilate Properly:

Turn on your exhaust fan or kitchen chimney while you cook to absorb moisture and prevent grease build-up. Let fresh air and sunlight into your kitchen daily to keep germs and pests away. Also, make sure to clean your chimney and exhaust fan regularly.

3. Dispose Of Garbage Every Day:

Throw out your garbage daily to avoid foul smells and pests like cockroaches and flies. This is crucial for maintaining good health. Also, clean your sink and pipes regularly to prevent grease and gunk from forming.

4. Clean Countertops And Racks Daily:

After cooking, wipe down your countertops, gas stove, and spice and utensil racks. This removes excess oil and moisture that can lead to grease build-up. Neglecting this can make your kitchen unsanitary and unsafe.





Also Read: Easy Tips to Keep Your Kitchen Knives Clean

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Cover Pots And Pans:

Always cover your pots and pans while cooking to prevent oil splatters from making your kitchen greasy. If you're cooking something that needs to be uncovered, clean up spills right away to keep your tiles and countertops clean.





Following these tips will help you save time and keep your kitchen sparkling. Enjoy cooking in a fresh, clean space!