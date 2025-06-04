If there is one thing that makes the blazing summer heat a little more bearable, it is the ripe, juicy mangoes. Come summer, this golden delight takes over every fruit stall, kitchen counter, and even social media feed. From aamras to mango sticky rice, there are always delicious ways to sneak it into every meal. And why would we not? After all, mango season is fleeting, and it makes perfect sense to enjoy it while it lasts. Whether you are a fan of juicy Alphonso, the tangy Langda, or the classic Dasheri, mangoes are a full-blown seasonal obsession. Let us admit it, we do not just buy one or two; we stock up like it is gold.





But here is the catch: how you store mangoes can make or break your experience. Some people swear by the kitchen counter, while others move them into the fridge the moment they are home. So, what is the right way to store mangoes to keep them fresh, juicy, and full of flavour for longer? Let us settle this mango storage dilemma once and for all.





Refrigerator Or Kitchen Counter: How To Store Mangoes

Where you store your mangoes depends entirely on the condition of the fruit. The first step? Check whether the mangoes are raw or ripe, because that determines everything that follows.

1. Unripe Mangoes

If your mangoes are still firm and greenish, avoid refrigerating them. Mangoes need warmth to ripen and chilling them too early can interrupt the process. According to Mango.org, storing unripe mangoes in the fridge slows down their natural ripening.

How To Store Unripe Mangoes:

Choose a cool, airy spot in your kitchen.

Spread out a sheet of newspaper or a soft cloth.

Place the mangoes individually. Avoid stacking them to prevent dents and soft spots.

Flip them once a day to ensure even ripening.

This helps in evenly ripening the mangoes while preserving their natural sugars and aroma. Perfect if you want them ready for that weekend mango shake or salad.

2. Ripe And Ready

Once your mangoes are soft to the touch and smell sweet and fragrant, it is time to transfer them to the refrigerator. This slows down further ripening and keeps them fresh for up to 5-7 days.

How To Store Ripe Mangoes:

Avoid airtight containers as the mangoes need to breathe.

Place them in the crisper drawer of your fridge.

You can also store them in breathable bags or trays to maintain airflow.

This method is ideal if you have bought mangoes in bulk and want to stretch their shelf life without sacrificing taste.





3. Cut Mangoes

Once mangoes are sliced or chopped, they are exposed to air. This leads to oxidation and discolouration. While they may still be edible, they might not look or taste as appealing. That is where proper storage comes in.

How To Store Cut Mangoes:

Drizzle a little lemon juice over the slices to slow down oxidation.

Transfer the pieces to a clean, dry airtight container and refrigerate.

Alternatively, use a zip-lock bag. Just make sure to press out any excess air before sealing.

This way, your mango slices remain fresh and photogenic enough to flaunt on Instagram - or drop into your morning smoothie.

4. Want To Store Mangoes For Longer?

Here is a smart trick that can make your mangoes last longer, and it starts at the stem. Did you know that most moisture and rot begin at the stem end of the fruit? But there is an easy fix - a paper towel.

How To Use The Paper Towel Method:

Gently wrap the stem ends of your mangoes with a paper towel. This helps absorb excess moisture and prevents early spoilage.

Next, choose a cool, dry spot with good air circulation. This could be a shaded corner of your room or even the refrigerator, depending on how ripe the mangoes are.

Change the paper towel every couple of days if storing outside the fridge.

This method is especially handy if you plan to store mangoes for over a week or have some that are in varying stages of ripeness.





So, there you have it - a foolproof guide on how to store mangoes at home, whether they are raw, ripe, or sliced. The rule is simple: counter for ripening, fridge for preserving. A little mango storage know-how goes a long way in ensuring your fruit bowl remains fragrant and your mangoes stay juicy throughout the season. Now go ahead and treat yourself - you have earned it.