The sight of ripe mangoes stacked in neighbourhood fruit shops or supermarkets is a sure sign that summer has arrived. Sweet, fragrant and juicy, we can't wait to cut open and devour what is rightly known as the 'king of fruits'. Mangoes are what make the summer season bearable and as a kitchen ingredient, they are as versatile as they come. Have it in a fruit salad, as a mocktail or dip, the fruit adds a lot of vibrancy and freshness to any dish. Here are five recipes that will make light work of that box of mangoes, ready to put together in less than 30 minutes.





1. Mango Sewiyan





One of the tastiest and easiest desserts to make, Sewiyan, or Vermicelli, is roasted in ghee and cooked in milk along with dry fruits and raisins. To give this milky dessert a fruity spin, you can just add some mangoes. Peel and chop ripe mango pieces and blend into a puree before adding it to this dessert. Mango Sewiyan tastes best when chilled, so, refrigerate it before serving. Click here for the recipe.





2. Coconut Mango Oatmeal with Cinnamon





Treat yourself to the goodness of coconut and juicy, pulpy mangoes with this easy-to-make, delicious and fulfilling breakfast. Apart from being healthy, it's also an explosion of fruity flavours. The warmly enveloping aroma of cinnamon will only stimulate the appetite further and raise your spirits. You can also add honey to it. Find the full recipe here.

Mango Oatmeal can be a great way to detox and eat right.

3. Mango Rice





The tartness of raw mango and the wholesomeness of rice - this recipe is pure joy, so make it while the mango season lasts. It's very easy to make as well. The marriage of all the spices used in the tempering process and the rice brings out the best of the grated mango. It is the ideal dish to turn to on days you're feeling too lazy. Comes together in barely 25 minutes. Find the full recipe here.





4. Kachya Ambyache Lonche (Quick Raw Mango Pickle)





This delicious and tangy pickle, made from raw mango and a host of spices, is a great accompaniment to any meal. From paratha to chapati or rice, this pickle can spice up any meal. Make in larger quantities and store it in a cool place in a sterilised jar, and it will last for months. That way, you can enjoy the flavour of mangoes even after the season is over. Click here for the full recipe.





Raw Mango pickle can be quickly made at home.

5. Mango Feta Dip





Had enough of hummus? Try this tangy mango feta dip. It's the perfect sweet-and-sour accompaniment for snacks and appetisers, and can also be had with flatbreads, pita bread or crudites. This thick mango dip is prepared with feta cheese and freshly cut mangoes. Find the full recipe here.





So, which of these mouth-watering mango recipes will you whip up this summer? Let us know in the comments.