I remember being little and waiting for summer like it was a festival, all because of mangoes. My cousins and I would sit tight after lunch, just for that moment when the mangoes arrived. We would gather around my grandmother, quietly observing the golden fruit like it were treasure. The excitement, the smell, and that juicy first slice - it was (and still is!) a ritual we look forward to every single year. Thanks to their endless potential, fresh and juicy mangoes show up in everything - from chilled aamras with puris to thick mango smoothies and even spicy mango curries.





Now that I am older (and slightly more confident in my fruit-picking skills), the job of choosing the best mango falls on me. But just when I think I have nailed it, I cut open the mango and spot brown patches where sunshine-yellow should have been. It is disappointing, especially when you have planned an entire dish around it or kept it aside for something special. So, what exactly went wrong? Well, to answer that, let us understand the science behind why mangoes turn brown inside and, more importantly, what you can do to stop it from happening.





Also Read:How To Freeze Mango Cubes: The Easiest Way To Make Mango Season Last For Months

Photo: Pexels

Why Does Mango Flesh Turn Brown?

It comes down to oxidation. Once the enzymes in mangoes, particularly polyphenol oxidase, are exposed to air, they react and start turning the surface dark. Apples and bananas go through the same thing. The more the mango is exposed to air, the quicker it changes colour.

How Can You Tell If A Mango Has Gone Bad?

A mango that has crossed the line will smell odd, taste sour or metallic, and feel overly mushy. If it has a bitter edge, it is probably rotten. Now, not all brown mangoes are bad, some are still fine to eat as long as the flavour is intact. But if the texture is off and the taste is too acidic, it is better to avoid eating it.

Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Prevent Mango Flesh From Turning Brown

1. Use Lemon Juice

Citrus to the rescue. Drizzle a little lemon juice over your mango slices – the citric acid slows down oxidation and protects the colour. Plus, it adds a slight zing that makes the fruit taste even sweeter. This trick is perfect if you are storing mangoes for salads or desserts.

2. Always Pick A Stainless-Steel Knife

Your knife choice matters. Carbon steel blades can trigger a reaction with the fruit's enzymes, speeding up the browning. Stick to stainless-steel knives – they are cleaner, safer and less reactive. Avoid old or rusted knives, too. They may introduce bacteria that cause those dreaded black spots.

3. Cut Only What You Will Use

The more surface you expose, the faster it turns. If you do not plan to eat the whole fruit, cut just enough and refrigerate the rest in a sealed container. Slicing only what you need keeps the rest of your mango fresh for later.

4. Skip Mangoes That Are Too Soft

Soft and patchy mangoes are already halfway to being spoiled. Always go for firm mangoes with a sweet aroma and smooth skin. If you find black or brown patches while cutting, just scoop them out before they affect the whole fruit. Handle with care – mangoes bruise easily.

5. Store Them Right

Once cut, mangoes should go straight into the fridge. Air exposure speeds up browning. Store slices in an airtight container. You can also add a dry paper towel inside to soak up moisture and keep them fresher longer.

Photo: Pexels

How To Store Mangoes For A Longer Shelf Life

1. Charcoal Method:

Keep a small piece of charcoal near your mangoes. It will absorb moisture and delay spoilage.

2. Wrap The Stem:

Wrap the mango stem in a paper towel. It stops moisture from building up and extends freshness.

3. Make A Sweet Pickle:

Soak ripe mangoes in sugar or jaggery syrup with lemon juice, saffron and cardamom. The syrup preserves them for months.





Also Read: Do The Mangoes You Eat Contain Carbide? 4 Easy Tips To Find Out

4. Dehydrate Them:

Slice mangoes thinly and dry them on low heat in the oven. A great snack that lasts.

5. Freeze Them:

Puree your mangoes and freeze the pulp in ice trays. These cubes work brilliantly in smoothies, lassis or even curries.