Poha is one of the most popular Indian breakfast dishes. Made with flattened rice that is steamed and cooked with a wide variety of veggies and masalas, poha never fails to disappoint our taste buds. The best part about this dish is that it is super light on the stomach and has a number of variants in different parts of the country. Be it the classic Indori poha,Maharashtrian kanda poha or Nagpuri tarri poha, they all taste equally divine! Now, it may seem easy to make poha at home but it is also something that can go wrong very quickly. Poha tastes best when it is super soft and fluffy, and achieving this consistency at home can be quite challenging. To help you make the perfect poha, we have jotted down some easy tips that'll definitely come in handy the next time you decide to make this dish at home. Take a look.





Here're Some Tips To Make Soft And Fluffy Poha At Home:

1. Rinse The Poha Nicely

The first thing to keep in mind while making poha is to wash it thoroughly. The best way to do this is by rinsing it under running water. Once done, squeeze out all the excess water using a strainer and allow it to dry.

2. Don't Soak It For Too Long

Once you've rinsed the poha, it's time to soak it in water. However, make sure to soak it only for a few minutes as soaking it for an extended period of time could end up ruining its texture. This would also make the poha extra soggy, and this is something we certainly do not want.

3. Fluff The Poha

Another tip that works like wonders while making poha is to gently fluff it with your hands before cooking. This helps in separating the grains and making the poha less clumpy and mushy. You could also use a fork to fluff the poha.





4. Cook On Low Flame

Another common mistake that most of us make while making poha is cooking it on medium-high flame. Overcooking the poha can end up making it super dry and hard. In order to retain its moisture, cook it only for a few minutes for the best results.

5. Add A Dash Of Milk Or Lemon Juice

Lastly, if your poha is still a bit dry, you can add a dash of milk or lemon juice. Adding milk or lemon can help add moisture to the poha while enhancing its flavour. Make sure to add either of these ingredients only after switching off the gas. Cover it with a lid for 4-5 minutes for an extra layer of moistness.







So, the next time you make poha at home, keep these tips in mind! Happy Cooking!

